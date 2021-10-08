Nobel Prize for Literature goes to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Swedish Academy announced this Thursday (7) the winner of the Nobel Prize 2021 for Literature. the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah is this year’s laureate “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the refugee’s fate in the abyss between cultures and continents,” according to the Academy. Gurnah, 73, was born on the island of Zanzibar, Tanzania, and arrived in England as a refugee in the late 1960s. Until his recent retirement, he was professor of English and Postcolonial Literature at the University of Kent in Canterbury, UK. Still a refugee, the novelist began writing at the age of 21. He currently has ten published novels. Author of “Afterlives”, published in 2020, Gurnah builds his literary universe with rich descriptions of East Africa – avoiding stereotypes, revealing conflicts and showing local cultural diversity. “The laureate’s dedication to the truth and his aversion to simplification are impressive. His novels eschew stereotyped descriptions and open our eyes to a culturally diverse East Africa unknown to many in other parts of the world,” wrote the Swedish Academy in announcing the awardee. Although Swahili is Gurnah’s first language, English has become his literary tool. For the Academy, Gurnah’s literature “consciously breaks with conventions, inverting the colonial perspective to highlight that of indigenous populations.” 1 in 12 Illustration by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine Credit: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize

Big names and other facts about the Nobel Prize for Literature

Since 1091, 114 Nobel Prizes for Literature have been awarded, including the honor given to Gurnah on Thursday. Of these, four were shared by two people. The youngest laureate in Literature was Rudyard Kipling, 41, author of the book “The jungle book”, initially published in magazines between 1893 and 1894. He was awarded in 1907.

Among the tales in Kipling’s book, three reveal the story of an Indian boy raised by wolves – in Brazil, the story became known as “Mogli: the wolf boy”.

Sixteen women have received the award to date. Writer Doris Lessing is the oldest Literature awardee. She was 88 years old when she received the award in 2007.

Ernest Hemingway, author of “The Old Man and the Sea”, “Paris is a Party”, among other titles, received the 1954 Literature Prize.

Gabriel García Márquez, author of the classic “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, won the prize in 1982 for his novels and short stories “in which the fantastic and the realistic combine in a richly composed world of imagination, reflecting the life and conflicts of a continent”.

Winston Churchill was also awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature for “his mastery of historical and biographical description, as well as for his brilliant oratory in defense of human values”. He was awarded in 1953. Between 1945 and 1953, Churchill won 21 nominations for the Literature Prize and two for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Swedish author Selma Lagerlöf (1858-1940) was the first woman to be awarded, in 1909. Lagerlöf was awarded five years before being elected to the Swedish Academy, the institution responsible for selecting the winners of the Nobel Prize for literature.

From 2007 to 2020, six women received the Literature laurel, including Ukrainian Svetlana Alexievich, author of “Voices of Chernobyl” – awarded in 2015. The Academy called her work “a monument to suffering and courage in our time.”

Writer Toni Morrison became the first African-American woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature – she was awarded in 1993.

Other 2021 Nobel laureates

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday (4) for their discoveries about receptors and touch temperatures. “In our daily life, we consider these sensations to be natural, but how are nerve impulses initiated so that temperature and pressure can be sensed? This issue was resolved by this year’s Nobel Prize winners,” explained the Academy in the announcement of the winners.

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi received the Physics laurel, on Tuesday (5), “for innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”. The work helped to understand how the climate changes that affect the planet occur.

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan won the laurel in Chemistry, on Wednesday (6), “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”, a tool that is capable of acting in molecular construction. The pair’s work has helped in the development of new drugs, making chemistry more sustainable.

