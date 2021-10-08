NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (or SUPER) may have new power connector [RUMOR]

Card can also have PCIe Gen5 interface

The Videocardz website shared today (7) some information about the new RTX 3090 Super, or rather, RTX 3090 Ti, as the source of these leaks claimed this is the correct nomenclature for this model that has been appearing in several rumors lately. Among the information, it is speculated that the card has a new model of power connector, possibly 16-pin.

Here at Adrenaline we have already reported some rumors citing the existence of a supposed RTX 3090 Super, but from the beginning one of the main leakers (kopite7kimi) was suspicious of this nomenclature. Now, Videocardz sources claim it’s an RTX 3090 Ti, so I’ll call it that in this news.

Both Videocardz and kopite7kimi sources claim that the RTX 3090 Ti should have a TDP up to 450W, which is 100W above the already demanding RTX 3090. However, the new information now indicates that the new video card may have another new power connector, a 16-pin Molex Microfit.



Image: MOLEX

It is worth noting that this connector model was listed as a new standard for video cards PCIe Gen5, which is a strong indication that the RTX 3090 Ti would have this interface. Unfortunately it’s too early for us to assert this, so let’s wait for more leaks in the future.

Videocardz sources also confirm that the RTX 3090 Ti’s video memory will have 21 Gbps, in addition, these memories will be installed in modules of 2GB each, and not 1GB as in current cards, which indicates that the chip must have a new PCB design, or at least that’s what Videocardz claims.



The site itself comments that the RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB is also being speculated with 2 GB memory modules, but the curious thing is that this board might need a new PCB.

The RTX 3090 Ti that was previously called the 3090 Super should have 10,752 CUDA cores, be based on the GA102 and have 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21 Gbps speed, according to the latest rumors. It is also planned to be announced in January 2022, as is a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti and a 12Gb RTX 2060.

