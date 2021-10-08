‘O Clone’: Gloria Perez says production has moved from country to country due to Eliane Giardini | TV & Soap Operas

Gianne Carvalho/TV Globo Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício in “O Clone”

Following ‘O Clone’ because of ‘It’s Worth Seeing Again’, Glória Perez told trivia about the production of the novel and the troubles she went through while writing the work that was successful in 2001. “I don’t leave Twitter, I want to know how the people see the soap 20 years later,” he told the ‘Novela das 9’ podcast.

Set in Morocco, the telenovela would not be in the country. Gloria told that the story of Jade and Lucas would take place in Egypt. Who caused the change of country was the actress Eliane Giardini, due to her interview about the character Nazira. “First we were going to do it in Egypt. I spent 20 or so days there (…) Eliane Giardini gives me an interview saying that she hopes the soap opera will also serve to talk about women, about liberation. Well, we were prohibited from record in Cairo,” he said.

“That’s why we went to Morocco, and it was a very interesting experience,” said Gloria. She said that she is having fun watching the soap opera again, as she does not have the worries and has already forgotten much of the work she had during the work. “I don’t have to worry about Ibope, with the acceptance of the characters and a good part of the soap opera I forgot,” he said.

Gloria said that the Moroccan experience was interesting and that she learned a lot from the religion. “I didn’t want to knock, I went to understand, I looked for the Sheiks in São Paulo, I marked everything that Muslims say, I learned a lot from the religion, it’s very beautiful. When understanding Islam, there are very beautiful things there, we always learn when we understand the different,” he said.

The author also said that she had problems with the work’s Muslim support, Sheikh Jihad, who was a consultant for the telenovela on Muslim issues and Arab culture in the work. “I came into production, and Sheikh Jihad was crying. He looked at me and said, ‘You want to destroy us!’ dedication,'” he said.

“Then he shows me a scene where Uncle Ali (Stênio Garcia) said to Jade: ‘The Holy Book says…’ and he shook the book. It turns out that the book Sheik had given us was in Arabic. And the Quran in Arabic is God bound, you can’t shake it. You can shake the Quran in any translation, but in Arabic you can’t. It’s God bound. And then that Quran was immediately replaced and another one put in, and the Sheikh understood not to there was no offense, which was a thing of absolute ignorance of it,” recalled the author.