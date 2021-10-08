October 12th holiday must be cold and rainy in SP; see forecast | São Paulo

The extended holiday of the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, which runs from Saturday (9) to Tuesday (12), should be rainy and cold in the city of São Paulo. On the coast of São Paulo, the accumulated rainfall should reach 100 millimeters throughout the holiday, according to Climatempo meteorologists.

In the capital, the forecast is that the maximum does not exceed 19°C, and moderate rain on Saturday (9), with an expectation of up to 20 millimeters.

The minimum, scheduled for the night, must be 15°C. According to meteorologists from the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the City of São Paulo, the winds that blow from the south quadrant should keep the feeling of cold.

On Sunday (10), temperatures drop even more, and the maximum is no more than 18°C, with rains of up to 30 millimeters.

The weather starts to improve in the capital on Monday (11), with a little higher maximums: the forecast is for a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 21°C. However, it can still rain in the metropolitan area.

On Tuesday (12), the sun appears through clouds, and temperatures should be between 16°C and 24°C.

Due to areas of instability and winds that blow from the sea, the holiday should have heavy clouds all over the coast of São Paulo, and the rain can be moderate to heavy.

Climatempo meteorologists expect nearly 100 millimeters of rain to accumulate on the coast, and the maximum should not exceed 20°C in the region.

The days with the most rain should be Sunday (10) and Monday (11), with rain at any time and mild temperatures. As in the capital, the weather starts to improve on Tuesday (12), which should have more periods of open skies and isolated rain.