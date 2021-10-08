On payroll day, the global market remains in the positive field; Here, investors are also waiting for September’s IPCA

Global markets are waiting for the release of the US employment report, the payroll, which will be released at 9:30 am (Eastern time), being crucial to outlining the next steps of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank) in its policy monetary policy.

On the Asian continent, stock markets closed in the positive field, including the Chinese markets, which resumed operations after the long holiday.

In addition to waiting for data from the US, Asian stock markets reacted positively to activity data, which once again showed that the Chinese service sector and economic activity as a whole returned to growth in September.

China’s composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 47.2 in August to 51.4 in September, according to a survey released this Friday (8) by IHS Markit. The services PMI, in turn, went from 46.7 in August to 53.4 last month, also signaling a recovery in activity after a month of retraction. It is worth remembering that numbers above 50 indicate expansion of the activity.

Meanwhile, European stocks and American futures remain close to stability. Investors will pass on, in addition to the payroll, the agreement to raise the US debt ceiling by December, avoiding, even temporarily, what would be an unprecedented federal default in Washington.

However, there is still no agreement on the approval of Joe Biden’s social package and the discussion on the bipartisan infrastructure package.

In addition, investors are still likely to keep concerns about the energy crisis, rising inflation and problems in the Chinese real estate sector on their radar.

Regarding commodities, the price of a barrel of oil has been rising, reflecting the stalemate of the US Department of Energy – whether or not it will increase the country’s oil reserves in an attempt to contain fuel prices. Iron ore, in turn, also presents a high with the return of trading on the Dalian Stock Exchange.

In Brazil, the highlight is the September inflation data, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which will be released at 9 am by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Investors should also keep an eye on the unfolding of the political scenario, which is still very troubled with the uncertainties regarding the PEC of precatório and the tax reform.