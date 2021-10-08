Oscar Schmidt Says He Continues On Brain Cancer Treatment: ‘I’m Fighting For My Life Here’ | Pop & Art

Former basketball player Oscar Schmidt, 53, said he is continuing treatment for cancer.

In 2011, he had the first surgery to remove a brain tumor. In 2013, the former athlete underwent a second operation and underwent radiotherapy sessions. Since then, he has been undergoing chemotherapy, with no deadline.

“If I’m cured, will I stop now? I keep doing it, the chemo never stops. If the doctor wants to stop. One day he said he was thinking about stopping the chemotherapy, so I said ‘you want to kill me? , what will it stop for?’ I’m fighting for my life here, my friend,” commented Oscar, in an interview with Ticaracatica Cast, a program presented by Bola e Carioca, former members of “Pânico”.

Brain cancer has up to four degrees of severity

“I lost the fear of dying, but I was terrified of dying. I lost it because beating cancer makes life wonderful. I have the life I asked God for, the life I dreamed of.”

Considered one of the greatest players in Brazilian basketball, Oscar made history by leading the team in winning the Pan American Games in 1987, when Brazil beat the US on American soil.

Remember Oscar’s testimony to ‘What I saw in life’, a painting by Fantástico. “Cancer taught me to enjoy life,” said the former player.