Outspoken, mch says 00Nation’s performance at IEM Fall “was shameful”: “a lot was missing” | DRAFT5

“It’s not the same team, The team that was MIBR, which became THE PLAN there, played, it’s not the same team anymore. That simple. Is Europe tough? It’s very hard. CPH Flames is no joke, AGO, 1win, isn’t it, but there were some things that were going on that were already there, you know? There’s a lot that we joke about, we believe, but here it was shame, guys. It was shameful. There’s nothing to say.“