Outspoken, mch says 00Nation’s performance at IEM Fall “was shameful”: “a lot was missing” | DRAFT5

“It’s not the same team, The team that was MIBR, which became THE PLAN there, played, it’s not the same team anymore. That simple. Is Europe tough? It’s very hard. CPH Flames is no joke, AGO, 1win, isn’t it, but there were some things that were going on that were already there, you know? There’s a lot that we joke about, we believe, but here it was shame, guys. It was shameful. There’s nothing to say.“
The former player lamented mainly the fact that he knew “what do each of these kids play“but that didn’t work over the four games of the EMI Fall. Being one of the personalities that most follow the team, the streamer also gave his opinion in relation to the style of play practiced by the Brazilian team, defining it as too risky.
“The problem with 00 is that the way they play is too risky. It’s kind of like winning or losing the round considering a probability that is often low. You’ll have to clean up the house.“
Finally, mch disagreed with people who consider Alencar’s lack of “trk” Rossato in the starting lineup as 00Nation’s biggest problem. For the streamer, the problem goes far beyond names.
“With all due respect to trk, I love the kid, but here it wasn’t a lack of trk. Here was the lack of a lot. If we lose in OT and get there, oh trk, but not here. For a change, there was a lot of pistol missing, there was a lack of shooting together. A lot was missing and there is something.“
It is noteworthy that 00Nation still has a small chance of securing a place in the Major. For this, the Brazilian squad needs to root for Triumph to win the GODENT on Thursday (7), they were third in the group, giving remote chances of qualifying for those led by Vito “kNgV” Giuseppe. Follow the tournament page on the DRAFT5.