Paraíba has a law that guarantees tampons for those who need it; understand how the distribution will be | Paraíba

Contrary to the Bolsonaro government, Paraíba will distribute sanitary pads to those in need. The “Menstrual Dignity” program was created by law, sanctioned on September 15th . This Thursday (7), the regulation of the benefit began to be discussed by the state administration. The decree with the regulating rules is expected to be published in October.

In Ceará, the free distribution of menstrual pads is made to public school students.

The program should serve 700 thousand people, including teenagers, women and trans men. The distribution will be made in basic family health units, Reference Centers in Social Assistance (Cras) and Specialized Reference Centers in Social Assistance (Creas).

People with per capita income below 1 minimum wage per family will benefit from the program; homeless population; people inserted in social programs of the federal or state government; students from the public education network; and residents of traditional communities and native peoples.

According to the Secretariat for Women and Human Diversity of the State Government, a package with at least 24 pads will be distributed to each person every month. Registration in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) is required.

The cost of the program, which could reach R$ 20 million per year, will be paid by the State Treasury.

In addition to the distribution of sanitary pads, the “Menstrual Dignity” program will promote awareness campaigns on menstrual hygiene and fight against the taboo on menstruation.

This Thursday (7), President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the distribution of tampons to people in socially vulnerable situations. The House proposal had already been approved in the Senate and was awaiting the president’s sanction or veto.

The approved text said that the money that would fund the program would come from the Unified Health System (SUS). In the case of people deprived of liberty, the resources would come from the National Penitentiary Fund.

Bolsonaro argued that sanitary pads are not included in the list of medicines considered essential and that, by stipulating specific groups that would benefit, the project did not meet the SUS principle of universality. With regard to the resources of the National Penitentiary Fund, the president claimed that the law that created or does not provide for the use of resources for this purpose.

In August, the governor of Paraíba, João Azevêdo (Citizenship), vetoed a bill authored by Congresswoman Estela Bezera (PT), which also aimed to combat menstrual poverty.

The justification for the veto was that the matter would fall under the competence of the executive power, so it was up to the state government to create and regulate.

After criticism, the governor sent a bill to the Legislative Assembly that had the same objective as the one he vetoed; The proposal was approved by the deputies and became law.

Project Without Menstrual Poverty

While the “Menstrual Dignity” program does not go into effect, people in need can resort to independent projects. Among them, “Sem Poverty Menstrual”, which distributes tampons in communities on the outskirts of João Pessoa.

The initiative, created in May this year, has already served more than 200 women in the capital of Paraíba.