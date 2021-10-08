Parental emotions marked the first day of the hearing

The first day of the hearing of the process that investigates the death of the boy Henry Borel, 4 years old, was marked by the emotion of the boy’s parents. Despite being on opposite sides, Monique Medeiros and Leniel Borel were moved together in several moments of the hearing, which lasted 14 hours.

The child’s mother was sitting in the dock. She is accused, along with the boy’s stepfather, the former Rio councilor Dr. Jairinho (non-party), of threefold murder. The father is an assistant to the prosecution.

Leniel gave testimony for four hours to corroborate the thesis, supported by the complaint by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry), that Jairinho killed Henry and Monique covered it up because he saw “financial advantages”.

Emotion upon hearing details of the crime

The technical evidence ruled out the thesis that Henry died by accident. The reports, testimonies and evidence gathered by the Civil Police and the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) indicate that the boy was killed by human action.

The process in the 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital now investigates the influence of the mother and stepfather in the crime.

Image: FÁBIO COSTA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

While listening to judge Elizabeth Machado Louro read the accusation that culminated in the trial, the father was moved. As Elizabeth described the injuries identified by the expert report, Leniel cried and felt sick. Before the scene, the judge interrupted the reading so that the father could calm down, drink water and take a tranquilizer.

After reading the denunciation, Leniel and the other witnesses left the plenary and went to a reserved place, from where each one would leave when they had to give their testimony. One witness is not allowed to hear the testimony of another.

Leaving the room, Leniel passed within 5 m of Monique, but neither showed any reaction. He walked towards the door without looking away. She remained motionless looking towards the judge.

Until then, that was how Monique had been: impassive. Dressed in white sweatshirt, jeans and white slippers, she carefully observed the reading of the complaint without showing any reaction, always with her arms resting on her legs. Henry’s mother remained that way for about three hours.

Monique’s first tears came to the surface in the third hour of the hearing, during the testimony of police chief Henrique Damasceno, holder at the time of the 16th PD (Barra da Tijuca) and responsible for the police investigation that determined Henry’s death.

At one point, Damasceno stated that “it is evident that Jairinho beat this child”, in reference to Henry, and that “Monique knew about the attacks”. Immediately, the boy’s mother began to cry. For a few minutes, she cried in a contained way, then she drank some coffee.

Monique assists lawyers and silently contests

After that, Monique started taking notes during depositions, talking to lawyers, and signaling to them when a witness’s speech was inconsistent with the truth—or even to confirm it.

Monique Medeiros, Henry’s mother, talks with lawyers during a hearing investigating the boy’s death Image: MARCOS PORTO/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

This happened mainly in Leniel’s testimony. When Henry’s father said he was without a car, because the vehicle was still with Monique, defense attorney Thiago Minage asked her if it was true. Monique nodded as she took notes. The defender informed the UOL that Henry’s mother had a caveat — said the car is hers.

At another point, when Leniel claimed that Henry had said “Mom is not good, Mom is bad” to refuse to go to Monique’s house, she reacted quickly. He looked at the lawyers and then at Leniel with the same expression of astonishment.

Parents cry together as they remember last moments

The main moment of commotion for Leniel and Monique was when the father reminisced about the entire last weekend with his son. The boy was studying at a Catholic school, and the father was moved when he remembered a religious song he heard from his son when he put him to bed.

While repeating the lines “Mother of heaven, I don’t know how to pray / I mean I want to love you / Blue is your mantle, white is your veil / Mommy, I want to see you there in heaven”, Leniel was moved.

Image: FÁBIO COSTA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

At the same time, Monique began to cry. Unlike the first time, this time, she cried copiously. With red eyes, she actually sobbed, hugged the lawyer Hugo Novais and needed a handkerchief to compose herself.

Then she started to cry again when Leniel mentioned again some episodes of her son—such as the one in which he would have refused to return to his mother’s house.

Leaving the room, at the end of the deposition, Leniel went through another door, farther away from Monique.

In addition to Leniel and Damasceno, eight other witnesses were heard on Wednesday (6). The next investigation and trial hearings — to hear the defense witnesses — will be on December 14 and 15, as determined by the judge responsible for the case.