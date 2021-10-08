partial indicates who leaves today – 10/7 – DCI

The third farm on Fazenda 2021 is formed and Erika, Dayane and Tiago are vying for the public’s vote to stay on the Record TV reality show. The elimination will take place on Thursday (7) and the partial result of the poll, the updated UOL Farm, already points out who will be the eliminated.

Who is the least voted in the updated UOL Farm poll?

At the beginning of the evening of this Thursday (7), the day of elimination of the third farm, the updated UOL Farm poll indicates Dayane Mello like the one eliminated at the time. She received 30.41% of the votes, nominated as the least favorite of the portal’s audience in this week’s hot seat.

Erika Schneider, the former dancer of Faustão, appears in the second position and received 32.48% of the votes. With the current numbers, considering the margin of error, the girls are technically tied in the vote and the final decision – according to the partial result of the vote – should take place between the two peoas.

James Piquilo, which ended up in the fields after Erika pulled him from the stall, appears as the crowd favorite in this week’s hot seat. The musician received 37.12% of the votes and, according to the partial result of the vote, the updated UOL Farm, is the one who is least at risk of leaving the program.

For the voting sample, UOL received more than 51,200 votes from the public. In the DCI 2021 Farm poll, the result is confirmed with Dayane being the least voted (19.23%) and followed by Erika (31.37%) and Tiago (49.40%).

Participate in the poll vote and give your opinion on this week’s result.

Pedestrians root for Erika’s elimination

This week, the garden is formed by the indication of the house, the pull of the bay and the indication of the power of the red flame, which was given to Arcrebiano by Mileide Mihaile during the formation of the marble. Rico Melquiades, who was nominated by farmer Gui Araújo, became a farmer during the live show on Wednesday (6) and, ironically, it was the name that most participants wanted to see outside of the reality show.

With Rico immune and in power, the show’s pawns and pawns hope to see Erika Schneider leave the competition this week. In a conversation with Tati, Solange and MC Gui, Victor Pecoraro told the allies that he believes the former dancer of Faustão is the least loved by the public because she doesn’t know how to play and she ‘made a big mistake’ when nominating Mussunzinho last week.

The result of this week’s farm, which will confirm or contradict the partial result of the updated UOL Farm’s vote, will be announced during the live program this Thursday (7), at 22:45 (GMT), on Record TV. Follow the elimination night coverage on the DCI.