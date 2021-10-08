PC Building Simulator is the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until next Thursday, October 14th

It is now available at Epic Games Store this week’s free game, it’s about PC Building Simulator, game developed by the studio The Irregular Corporation which is available for PRAÇA, Playstation 4, Xbox one and Nintendo Switch, now it’s time for the game to arrive at the store Epic Games, and for this launch the company decided to present users with the title this week.

Players who want to purchase the game free of charge can redeem it by next Thursday, October 14th, at the Epic Games Store, or by entering the game’s own page on the store’s website. For those who are not yet familiar with PC Building Simulator, the title is a simulator that allows the player to perform computer assemblies in a virtual way, as if it were in real life, but in this case without risking damage to equipment, the game has been quite successful since its release and has several DLCs that add new content, check out the trailer for the game that was originally released in 2018 below.

An interesting news is that the game will come with new Epic achievements, that are being introduced on the platform, click here to check the challenges to be met to unlock all 52 achievements.

If you want to check out an electrifying gameplay from PC Building Simulator, check out a video below where we do Adrenaline we built some computers.



Check below the minimum and recommended requirements to run PC Building Simulator on your computer.

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 (or equivalent)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 30GB of available space

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048MB) – Integrated graphics may work but are not supported.

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K or Ryzen™ 3 1200 (or equivalent)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30GB of available space

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048MB) – Integrated graphics may work but are not supported.



Source: Epic Games