Pedro Castillo fires prime minister and steps away from radical wing | International

Guido Bellido, left, and Pedro Castillo, on July 29 in Ayacucho, southern Peru. ERNESTO BENAVIDES (AFP)

A new chapter begins in the still brief Government of Pedro Castillo. Just 69 days after his inauguration, the Peruvian president on Wednesday broke the ties that tied him to the most radical sector of his surroundings. The president forced the resignation of his prime minister, Guido Bellido, right-hand man of Vladimir Cerrón, the leader of the Marxist-Leninist formation that led Castillo to the presidency after joining the party as a paratrooper. If someday Cerrón or Bellido – who met the rural teacher almost by chance and offered him the candidacy of Free Peru – thought of him as a scarecrow, this Wednesday his creation took on a life of its own. The president also replaced 6 of his 19 ministers, what Free Peru defined as “a betrayal against all the majorities” that elected him.

In these first two months of the presidency, Castillo came across numerous pebbles in his shoe, but Bellido was from day one the most uncomfortable of all. His appointment was a surprise, unpleasant to almost everyone. Some of the ministers refused for hours to assume their portfolios until the president pledged to keep Cerrón away from government decisions. This was the Executive’s first major crisis. Before even starting to work.

The choice of Bellido – an unknown to most, with no management experience and author of misogynistic and homophobic comments on social media – as prime minister was interpreted as proof that Castillo was surrendering to the power of Cerrón, to whom many ended up considering a president in the shadow. Bellido never made things easy. From day one, he became the main target of criticism of the Government, and tension with him inside the cabinet grew. In recent weeks, he has publicly threatened to expropriate a gas field and invited a minister to resign if he did not agree to recognize Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela. Several members of the Government publicly distanced themselves from him.

The president’s attempts to step away from a radical speech – his defense of private property, his calls for foreign investment and economic stability – repeatedly clashed with Bellido, transformed into a sniper that Cerrón encouraged through Twitter speakers. This made it difficult for the Government to move forward.

But his departure also raises doubts about the government’s future relationship with the acronym that brought him to power. Judging by the first communiqués – “The Free Peru party caucus does not support this Cabinet” – nothing foreshadows that the relationship will be easy. The president has no other support left to carry out his initiatives. Giving up Free Peru’s parliamentary votes could be political suicide. Cerrón, as leader of the formation, had already warned him on the social network before learning about the new composition of the Government: “It is time for Free Peru to demand its share of power, guaranteeing its real presence, or the party caucus will take a firm stance ”.

Still, Castillo decided to take the risks and nip at the root the biggest of his problems, but not the only one. The government’s reshuffle announced on Wednesday night corrects some errors, which he himself acknowledged, and this is reflected, for example, in the increase in the number of women, from two to five. The new prime minister will be former deputy Mirtha Vásquez, a human rights defender. The president intends to close the fissures that Bellido opened in the Executive, where several responsibles did not even deal directly with him, despite being the president of the Council of Ministers.

What will come from now on is anyone’s guess. The power of a solitary Government, with opposition fiercely opposed to its positions, is very limited. Castillo, however, tries to close with this a succession of crises that prevented him from governing. It’s not even the first change in the cabinet. Just 19 days after it started, its chancellor Héctor Béjar was forced to resign because of statements made months earlier, when he accused the Peruvian Navy – and not the Maoist group Sendero Luminoso – of having unleashed terrorism in the country in the 1980s.

Since defeating Keiko Fujimori at the ballot box on June 6, the president hasn’t had an easy day. His victory was only confirmed on July 19, due to unsubstantiated allegations of fraud that Fujimorism launched. But soon he found that the hardest was yet to come. Castillo, however, has decided since this Wednesday that he is solely responsible for the uncertain fate of his government.

