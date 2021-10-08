People look for meat bones in the Mercadão dumpster, SP Center | São Paulo

Inside one of the main tourist spots in São Paulo, stalls and restaurants sell fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, nuts. Outside the Municipal Mercadão, in downtown São Paulo, a snapshot of the fight against hunger: people looking for meat bones in the market’s disposal bucket.

Josefa Romão, 55 years old, unemployed, said that a few days ago she started going to the site to try to mine the bones. “Shame is stealing and going to jail, I’m not going to starve,” he said as he searched for food amidst the dumpster’s garbage.

She lives in Guianases, on the east side of the capital – about 30 km from Mercadão – and shares the R$ 400 rent with a partner. She used to help him with the sale of coconuts, in a stall near the market, but says that sales have dropped a lot. “When there was no such pandemic, it was all right,” said Josefa.

According to a Mercadão employee who works at the site, the point has always been sought by homeless residents to try to get food that was thrown away, but with the crisis caused by the pandemic, families with housing began to appear, but who pass through difficulties.

The 43-year-old self-employed João Silva was also in search of what would be discarded in the dumpster. However, he rescues the food before it is even thrown in the trash, as he has another focus: in addition to his own consumption, resale to help with income and renting a room in Liberdade.

“Here I catch fish, shrimp, crab. Everything is a mixture that you can enjoy, we take advantage of it, which makes for my livelihood, and so I can earn money too,” says João.

Regarding the search for food that was discarded at the site, the company that won the Mercadão concession informed that “companies that occupy the spaces already donate to NGOs of their choice”.

Another point of search for food that would otherwise be discarded is the Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp). Located in Vila Leopoldina, West Zone of São Paulo, the warehouse is the largest fruit and vegetable supply center in Latin America.

Antônia da Silva, 60, and Edilene de Jesus, 32, left Francisco Morato, a city in Greater São Paulo, and went to the food distribution center looking for fruit and vegetables for the family, since the purchase of meat is “impossible”. “Mixture is egg and hamburger, which is what you can buy”.

According to the women, entry with market carts was prohibited in the place, and they carried bags of fruits and vegetables they obtained from the merchants.

Sought by g1, Ceagesp did not comment on restrictions on people seeking food that would be discarded.

‘Hunger queue’ and protest for lunchboxes

Since 2020, with the aggravation of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the capital of São Paulo registers kilometers of people waiting for a plate of food.

In the tent that had been set up in Largo São Francisco, in the center of the city, volunteers even distributed more than a thousand lunchboxes a day.

‘More and more families are asking’: lines for food in the richest city in the country

One million people are hungry in the state of SP

This Thursday (7), social movements delivered an official letter requesting a meeting with Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to demand the promise of continuity of the Rede Cozinha Cidadã program, which provided lunchboxes to 10,000 homeless people since the onset of the pandemic.