Petrobras announces 7.2% readjustments in gasoline and cooking gas prices

Petrobras announced this Friday (8) that it will readjust the sale price of gasoline and LPG, the cooking gas. The increase in prices takes effect this Saturday (9) and happens to avoid shortages, according to the company.

With the change, the average selling price of gasoline to distributors goes from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter. The readjustment represents an increase of 7.19% in the price of fuel for distributors. According to the company, the increase in gasoline comes after 58 days of stability.

LPG will be 7.22% more expensive. The price goes from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg.

According to the company, the highs “reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally.”

price increase

Gasoline has been impacting inflation in recent months. In the release of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in September, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) pointed out that gasoline has already increased 39.60% in 12 months.

In September, the national average for the 13 kg LPG cylinder reached R$ 98.70. It is the highest real average value in the historical series conducted by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which began in 2001.

The value is about R$ 20 above the average practiced a year ago, when the item cost, on average, R$ 77.40, in values ​​corrected for inflation.