Petrobras announces readjustment in gasoline and cooking gas prices | Economy

Petrobras announced this Friday (8) that it will readjust the price of gasoline and cooking gas (LPG) for its distributors as of this Saturday (9). The increase will be 7.2% for each product.

According to the company, the average price of gasoline will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter.

For LPG, the average price will go from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.26 per kg.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% anhydrous ethanol and 73% A gasoline for the composition of the gasoline sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will be R$ 2.18 per liter on average, the which corresponds to an increase of R$ 0.15 per liter.

Petrobras has not announced a price adjustment for other fuels. In late September, the state-owned company readjusted the diesel price by 8.89%, after 85 days of stable fuel prices.

Petrobras Justifications



In its announcement, Petrobras highlighted that it applies the readjustment on LPG “after 95 days with stable prices, in which the company avoided the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by cyclical events”. As for gasoline A, the stability period was 58 days, according to the company.

The company said the rise reflects the international levels of oil prices, “impacted by the limited supply against the growth of world demand”, and the exchange rate, “given the strengthening of the dollar globally”.

This Thursday, the price of a barrel of Brent oil – an international benchmark – closed above at US$ 81.95, renewing quotation highs since the end of 2018.

According to Petrobras, these adjustments “are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions.”