Petrobras announces readjustment in gasoline and cooking gas prices | Economy

Petrobras announced this Friday (8) that it will readjust the price of its gasoline and cooking gas (LPG) for its distributors as of this Saturday (9).

According to the company, the average sale price of LPG will go from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.26 per kg.

For gasoline A, the average selling price will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% anhydrous ethanol and 73% A gasoline for the composition of the gasoline sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will be R$ 2.18 per liter on average, the which corresponds to an increase of R$ 0.15 per liter.

In its announcement, Petrobras highlighted that it applies the readjustment on LPG “after 95 days with stable prices, in which the company avoided the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by cyclical events”. As for gasoline A, the stability period was 58 days, according to the company.

The company said the rise reflects the international levels of oil prices, “impacted by the limited supply against the growth of world demand”, and the exchange rate, “given the strengthening of the dollar globally”.