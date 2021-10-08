Petrobras raises gasoline prices by 7.2% for distributors after 58 days of stability; GLP value also rises

Fuels (Photo: Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Friday (8) the readjustment in LPG prices for distributors after 95 days with stable prices. The price of gasoline was also raised after 58 days of stability.

The company stated that it avoided the immediate transfer to internal prices of external volatility caused by cyclical events.

As of Saturday (9), the average sale price of LPG from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg, reflecting an average readjustment of BRL 0.26 per kg.

For gasoline A, Petrobras’ average sales price for distributors will go from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98 per liter, an increase of 7.19%, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.20 per liter.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of A gasoline for the composition of the gasoline sold at the service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will increase to R$ 2.18 per liter on average. A variation of R$ 0.15 per liter.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras. And they reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and by the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar on a global scale”, highlights the company.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related