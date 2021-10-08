PF General Director decides to change the superintendent in the Federal District | Policy

The director general of the Federal Police, Paulo Maiurino, decided to change the superintendent in the Federal District, delegate Hugo de Barros Correia.

The information about the departure of Barros was initially published by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”.

Barros commanded the DF superintendency since May this year. According to sources heard by GloboNews, he was told this Thursday night (7) that he would be removed from office.

The investigation into Jair Renan, the youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, is under the DF superintendency. The inquiry was opened at the request of the Public Ministry after denunciation of possible influence peddling and money laundering made against Jair Renan by parliamentarians in opposition to the government.

The aim is to investigate Bolsonaro’s son and the alleged role of his company with the federal government.

PF opens inquiry to investigate Jair Renan Bolsonaro, youngest son of the president

The DF superintendency is also responsible for investigating fake news, which investigates the systematic and coordinated dissemination of false content to undermine democracy; and the inquiry into undemocratic acts, on the organization of demonstrations against State institutions.

In these two surveys, businessmen, politicians and pocket activists are investigated.

The PF has not yet informed who will be the new superintendent in the DF. The definition of the new name should come out next week, when the departure of Barros is published in the “Official Gazette”.

Another investigation in the DF investigates former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, for alleged participation in a scheme to illegally export timber.

Internally, delegates reacted and criticized the decision to change the head of the PF in Brasília without, according to them, an objective justification.

The delegates reported, backstage, that the atmosphere of the category is “tense, bad” in relation to the general director, Paulo Maiurino, because of this decision.

On Wednesday (6), Bolsonaro informed the Supreme Court (STF) that he intends to testify in person at the inquiry that investigates alleged political interference practiced by him in the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro will be heard in the open inquiry based on allegations made by former minister Sergio Moro in 2019.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF’s investigations by demanding the replacement of the head of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and by exonerating the then director-general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, appointed by Moro. Bolsonaro denies having tried to interfere with the corporation.