PF searches and apprehends a former STF intern suspected of being an informant for a pocketnarist

BRASILIA — The Federal Police is carrying out a search and seizure and takes the testimony, this Thursday, of Tatiana Garcia Bressan, a former intern in the office of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Ricardo Lewandowski, suspected of having been an informant for the pocket blogger Allan dos Saints.
The hearing takes place by order of the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who determined the measure on Wednesday after the information came out that Lewandowski’s former intern had acted as an informer of the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos, investigated in the investigations of the fake news and the actions of a digital criminal organization against democracy.
According to the PF, “the purpose of the procedure is to investigate crimes committed through the propagation of false news, slanderous denunciations, threats and infractions that can constitute libel, defamation and slander against the members of the Supreme Court and their families.”
The PF report, based on Allan dos Santos’ cell phone, detected conversations between him and the former employee before the opening of the investigations against Allan dos Santos at the Supreme Court. The content of the dialogues was revealed this Wednesday by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.
The two would have known each other for being students of the ideologue Olavo de Carvalho. In the first exchange of messages, Tatiana gets in touch with Allan saying she is interested in working with deputy pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). She also claims that at that time she was working in Lewandowski’s office.
“Stay as our informant there”, replies the blogger, according to “Folha”. The intern would then have said: “It will be an honor. I’m there hahaha”. The article reports several dialogues between them, in which the intern passes information from the Supreme Court to the blogger.