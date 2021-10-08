PF searches and apprehends a former STF intern suspected of being an informant for a pocketnarist

BRASILIA — The Federal Police is carrying out a search and seizure and takes the testimony, this Thursday, of Tatiana Garcia Bressan, a former intern in the office of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Ricardo Lewandowski, suspected of having been an informant for the pocket blogger Allan dos Saints.

The hearing takes place by order of the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who determined the measure on Wednesday after the information came out that Lewandowski’s former intern had acted as an informer of the pocket blogger Allan dos Santos, investigated in the investigations of the fake news and the actions of a digital criminal organization against democracy.

According to the PF, “the purpose of the procedure is to investigate crimes committed through the propagation of false news, slanderous denunciations, threats and infractions that can constitute libel, defamation and slander against the members of the Supreme Court and their families.”





Allan Santos, in May this year, during a search and seizure operation carried out by the Federal Police at his home in Brasília. Blogger is the target of two inquiries pending at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) investigating attacks on the Supreme Court, fake news and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Investigators suspect the blogger left Brazil on a commercial flight bound for Mexico. Despite being investigated by the STF, he was not the target of arrest warrants. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo On June 16, the blogger's house was targeted for the second time by the PF action, search and seizure. This time, in the investigation that investigates Fake News and attacks on the Supreme Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Fedral Police search and apprehend blogger Allan Santos' house in June Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Allan Santos during testimony at the Fake News CPMI, in the Senate, in November 2019 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo

The PF report, based on Allan dos Santos’ cell phone, detected conversations between him and the former employee before the opening of the investigations against Allan dos Santos at the Supreme Court. The content of the dialogues was revealed this Wednesday by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.

The two would have known each other for being students of the ideologue Olavo de Carvalho. In the first exchange of messages, Tatiana gets in touch with Allan saying she is interested in working with deputy pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF). She also claims that at that time she was working in Lewandowski’s office.

“Stay as our informant there”, replies the blogger, according to “Folha”. The intern would then have said: “It will be an honor. I’m there hahaha”. The article reports several dialogues between them, in which the intern passes information from the Supreme Court to the blogger.