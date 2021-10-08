Pfizer orders for use in children in the US

Pfizer today filed a request to US regulators for approval of emergency use of its covid-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 in the country. The announcement was made on the pharmaceutical’s social networks.

The FDA filing comes as covid-19 infections are on the rise among children in the United States, peaking in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The FDA has scheduled an Oct. 26 meeting with outside advisers to discuss the application of Pfizer, enabling children to start receiving vaccines soon after.

The vaccine, which is already authorized to be given to anyone over 12 years old, has been shown to induce a strong immune response in the target age group in a clinical trial of 2,268 participants, the companies said on Sept. 20.

In the United States, Pfizer’s vaccine was authorized in children ages 12 to 15 about a month after the request.

Although children are less susceptible to severe covid-19, they can also spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations.

With information from Reuters Agency.