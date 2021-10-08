Pfizer Vaccine Protection Against Severe Covid Continues Discharge After Six Months

A study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar, released this Thursday (7/10), shows evidence that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offers more than 90% protection against death and cancer. disease for up to six months after the injection.

The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, are based on real-world analyzes using data from approximately 1 million people in the Middle East country.

By looking at the number of people infected, hospitalized, admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and deaths after infection with the new coronavirus, the researchers concluded that, three weeks after the first dose, the vaccine has an efficacy of 66.1 % against serious infections and deaths, increasing to 96% within two months after the second dose.

The indicator dropped to 55.6% in the seventh month, but scientists highlighted that, due to the small number of registered cases, there is a large margin of error around the figure.

“No evidence was found for a significant decrease in protection against hospitalization and death, which remained robust – usually by 90% or more – for six months after the second dose,” the article’s authors wrote.

The study also showed that two doses of Pfizer’s immunizer prevent 80% of people from being infected with the virus a month after the vaccine.

Vaccination coverage

The researchers estimate that Qatar has “the largest vaccine coverage with mRNA immunizers in the world. As of September 7, 90% of the population over 12 years old had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine and 80% were fully immunized.

The country has experienced waves of infections with the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants. The Indian-origin strain spread rapidly in mid-March, becoming dominant, with new cases increasing between July and August this year.

