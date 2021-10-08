PGR seeks conviction of Daniel Silveira

× Photo: Plinio Xavier/Chamber of Deputies

THE PGR defended the condemnation of the federal deputy Daniel Silveira for the attacks made to the STF.

In a statement in the closing arguments, the deputy attorney general, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, stated that there are limits to freedom of expression.

“The right to freedom of expression is as restrictive as so many others, and can only be recognized as absolute in a weak or presumptive sense, that is, when more urgent conflicting considerations are not present.”

The PGR asked for Silveira’s conviction three times for the serious crime threatens authority, provided for in the Penal Code, and twice for the crime of try to prevent, with the use of violence or serious threat, the free exercise of any of the Powers of the Union or States, provided for in the National Security Law.

“Even if he claims to have made a mistaken representation about the assumptions of his substantial immunity, the error in question would be conquerable, as he had ample opportunity to verify, through further information or simple reflection, that his right to freedom of expression, as a parliamentarian, is not absolute..”

On February 16, Silveira was arrested in flagrante delicto for an unbailable crime after posting a video on a social network in which he defends AI-5 and threatens members of the Court.