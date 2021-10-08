PlayStation Unveils Most Downloaded Games on PSN in September

Sony listed the games with the highest number of downloads on the PS Store store in September 2021. In a publication released on its blog, the company showed the list that has games for PlayStation 5, PS4, PSVR and also the most downloaded free games on all its platforms.

On PS5, the young spirit guide’s adventure in Kena: Bridge of Spirits appears first, with Diablo II: Resurrected in second place and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in third place.

Meanwhile, on PS4, Need for Speed ​​Heat comes out ahead, followed by the ubiquitous Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, two Rockstar Games titles, respectively in second and third place.

Beat Saber continues to top the list on PlayStation VR, while the controversial efootball 2022 Konami takes first place in the list of free titles with the most downloads on PlayStation Store.

Below, you can check out the complete lists of most downloaded games from the PlayStation online store for the month of September 2021:

Most Downloaded PS5 Games

  1. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  2. Diablo II: Resurrected
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  6. Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  7. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  8. Mortal Kombat 11
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  11. deathloop
  12. Tales of Arise
  13. Marvel’s Avengers
  14. Watch Dogs: Legion
  15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  16. F1 2021
  17. Metro Exodus
  18. It Takes Two
  19. demon’s souls
  20. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

  1. Need for Speed ​​Heat
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. Batman: Arkham Knight
  5. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
  6. Minecraft
  7. God of War
  8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  9. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  10. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  11. Watch Dogs 2
  12. God of War III Remastered
  13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  14. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  15. Mortal Kombat 11
  16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  17. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  18. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  19. Diablo II: Resurrected
  20. The Crew 2

Most Downloaded PSVR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  3. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  4. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  5. PlayStation VR Worlds
  6. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  7. Doom VFR
  8. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  9. Knockout League
  10. Job Simulator

Most Downloaded Free Games on PSN

  1. eFootball 2022
  2. Genshin Impact
  3. Fortnite
  4. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Super Animal Royale
  7. Rocket League
  8. splitgate
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Apex Legends