PlayStation Unveils Most Downloaded Games on PSN in September

Sony listed the games with the highest number of downloads on the PS Store store in September 2021. In a publication released on its blog, the company showed the list that has games for PlayStation 5, PS4, PSVR and also the most downloaded free games on all its platforms.

On PS5, the young spirit guide’s adventure in Kena: Bridge of Spirits appears first, with Diablo II: Resurrected in second place and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in third place.

Meanwhile, on PS4, Need for Speed ​​Heat comes out ahead, followed by the ubiquitous Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, two Rockstar Games titles, respectively in second and third place.

Beat Saber continues to top the list on PlayStation VR, while the controversial efootball 2022 Konami takes first place in the list of free titles with the most downloads on PlayStation Store.

Below, you can check out the complete lists of most downloaded games from the PlayStation online store for the month of September 2021:

Most Downloaded PS5 Games

Kena’s PlayStation 5 adventure tops the console’s most downloaded listSource: PlayStation/Disclosure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Diablo II: Resurrected Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Death Stranding Director’s Cut Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K22 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege deathloop Tales of Arise Marvel’s Avengers Watch Dogs: Legion Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War F1 2021 Metro Exodus It Takes Two demon’s souls Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

Need for Speed ​​Heat Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Minecraft God of War Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Watch Dogs 2 God of War III Remastered Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Assassin’s Creed Origins Mortal Kombat 11 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Diablo II: Resurrected The Crew 2

Most Downloaded PSVR Games

Beat Saber Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Astro Bot Rescue Mission Until Dawn: Rush of Blood PlayStation VR Worlds Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Doom VFR Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Knockout League Job Simulator

Most Downloaded Free Games on PSN