Poland Revolts Against European Justice, Borders on Legal Break with EU | International

On Thursday, Poland took a giant step towards a head-on clash with other members of the European Union. The Constitutional Court, in a shattering verdict with unpredictable consequences, opined that several articles of the European Union treaties are unconstitutional in the country, a verdict that amounts to a declaration of legal war against one of the fundamental pillars of the EU: the primacy of community law about the national.

The rebellion by the main interpreter of the Polish Constitution comes at a time of extreme tension between Brussels and Warsaw, with ever-increasing crossfire on account of the state of law situation in the Eastern partner. And there are open wars on different fronts, ranging from judicial independence to respect for the LGBTI collective. The fissure puts Poland on the brink of legal rupture with the community bloc, as it dynamites one of the main foundations on which the EU’s legal architecture is based and on which the smooth functioning of the internal market, cross-border judicial cooperation and the integrity of community regulations throughout the territory of the 27 member states.

The resolution, which had been postponed on four occasions, responds to a question put to the Constitutional Court last March by the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, from the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) formation, which defended the same thesis ultimately supported by the court: that Polish law takes precedence over European law. The Polish Prime Minister asked his country’s highest judicial authority to rule on the compatibility of various community regulations with the Polish constitutional order and the obligation of national courts to comply with the judgments of the European Court of Justice.

“The ruling of the Constitutional Court largely takes into account the motion of the prime minister,” then reacted the spokesman for the Polish Government, Piotr Müller, through social networks. “The primacy of constitutional law over other sources of law literally derives from the Constitution of the Republic of Poland. Today (once again) this has been clearly confirmed by the Constitutional Court”, he added.

Three of the five judges in charge of evaluating the case supported a sentence whose center of gravity maintains that the EU has no competence to assess Polish justice or its functioning, thus protecting the reforms of the Judiciary adopted by PiS and questioned by Brussels, and giving wings —and a legal alibi— to the authorities for not complying with the judgments of the EU Court of Justice. The ruling party says the reforms seek to modernize a judiciary still with vestiges of the communist system; Brussels, on the other hand, sees them as an excuse to undermine judicial independence, another of the basic principles of the rule of law.

Brussels was waiting for a “Solomonic” resolution from the Polish court, one of those legal pirouettes capable of satisfying Europhiles and Eurosceptics at the same time, oxygenating a relationship that has become increasingly tense in recent months. But the sentence ended up being blunt. EU Justice Commissioner (Minister) Didier Reynders, briefed on the decision during a meeting of EU interior and justice ministers in Luxembourg, asked for time to thoroughly assess the details of the Polish decision, but warned that there will be an answer: “A series of principles on which our Union is based is being questioned, and this justifies the Commission, as guardian of the treaties, to interfere in the matter,” he said in a statement after the summit. “We have been acting in this area for a long time and we will continue”, he added about the “scaling” that Warsaw has been living for “months and even years”.

In a note, the Commission expressed its “concern” and reaffirmed its defense of the founding principles of the Union’s legal order: the primacy of EU law over national law, “including constitutional provisions” and that “all judgments of the European Court of Justice they are binding on the authorities of all member states, including national courts”. “We will analyze in detail the ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court and decide on the next steps. The Commission will not hesitate to use its powers under the Treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law.”

The movements between Brussels and Warsaw are somewhat reminiscent of trench warfare in which soldiers stick their heads out, fire, and then crouch, waiting for the answering fire from the other side. Waiting for what the Commission will do now, the Polish Constitutional Court’s decision comes just a day after the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) dealt the last blow against Warsaw, with its decision that the forced transfer of Polish judges to prevent that they decide on certain cases may violate the principles of immobility of judges and judicial independence. The verdict also called into question the appointment system for members of the Polish Supreme Court’s appellate chambers, even recognizing that Polish magistrates can avoid their decisions by invoking the primacy of community law over national law.

Also yesterday, the CJEU rejected Poland’s request to postpone the precautionary measures issued in July by the European court, at the request of the Commission, to stop the implementation of a disciplinary chamber in the Polish Supreme Court, which, according to Brussels, violates community regulations. Warsaw argued that the requested precautionary measures were incompatible with a recent ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court. But the ECJ’s decision recalled “the primacy of community law” and that article 19 of the EU Treaty — the same one that questions the Polish Constitutional Court with its decision — allows “national provisions relating to the organization of justice in member states to be able to be an object of control.”

With the support of the equally forceful decisions of the ECJ, the Commission tries to corner and close the circle against Poland. In September, the Commission asked the European court to impose a fine on Poland to compel it to comply with the precautionary measures that the European court demanded in July, in order to curb the functioning of a disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. In addition, Brussels has initiated proceedings to demand that Warsaw comply with another European sentence that outlawed the disciplinary regime of the Polish judiciary. In both cases, the Government of Poland exposes itself to sanctions that could reach hundreds of millions of euros.

The justice delegate’s statements indicate that one of the options for Brussels is to initiate a new case against Warsaw after the verdict of the Constitutional Court. “We will continue to use all the instruments we have,” said Reynders, who mentioned another of the arguments with which the Commission intends to twist the arm of the rebel neighbor to the East: the billionaire recovery funds.

Poland is, along with Hungary, one of the few countries whose recovery plan has not yet received the green light from Brussels. Officials in the European capital say the money — 36 billion euros (230 billion reais), including grants and loans — will not be injected until there is a firm commitment, with concrete milestones, to reform the judicial system, including the dismantling of the controversial disciplinary chamber of the Supreme. The Commission also intends to launch before the end of October the so-called conditionality mechanism, a tool created to ensure that not a single euro from the historic recovery funds ends up in the hands of those who do not respect the rule of law.

