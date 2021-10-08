Police request blocking of more than R$ 25 million from the assets of suspected fraud in city halls in Ceará | Ceará

Among the suspects’ assets are BRL 20 million in financial assets in the accounts of the investigated, in addition to the kidnapping of around BRL 5 million in assets, such as 20 vehicles, mostly buses, and real estate.
The scheme involved companies that provide services and leases to various city halls in Ceará, mainly in Nova Russas and Tamboril. The target companies of the operation have contracts of around R$ 160 million, referring to the years 2015 to 2021.
Criminal scheme had support from municipal servers
According to the police, the investigation shows signs that the companies are managed by the same people, who manage to hire the government through the support of employees of the city halls, which resulted in an undue economic advantage for the benefit of those involved in the criminal scheme and harm to the public Power.
“Operation Clavus” fulfilled the search and arrest warrants and preventive arrest warrants in Fortaleza, as well as in the municipalities of Maracanaú, Massapê, Nova Russas, Tamboril and Sobral.
The action is coordinated by the Precinct for Combating Corruption (Decor). In all, 50 civil police officers participate in the investigations.
