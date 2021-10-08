Prevent Senior case reinforces SUS as a path to health, not popular plans, says expert

Sistema Único de Saúde was inspired by the NHS, the UK’s public health system (Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Covid’s CPI exposed inappropriate conduct of popular health plans

For a specialist, the best way to strengthen public health would be to invest in SUS, the Unified Health System

In 2018, Brazil invested 4% of GDP in the Unified Health System

The complaints against the Prevent Senior health care provider raised a discussion in Brazil about private health, especially in relation to the so-called “popular” plans. Covid’s CPI in the Senate revealed that the Prevent Senior forged a study on the use of chloroquine, omitting the number of deaths, and coerced physicians into administering drugs that were not effective against covid-19.

Then other complaints emerged. This was the case of Hapvida, also accused of pressuring doctors to prescribe the “covid kit”, made up of ineffective medicines against the disease.

In the view of Daniel Dourado, a physician and public health lawyer and researcher at USP, the cases revealed recently show that the “popular plans” are a central theme and will have to be debated, especially from the point of view of regulation.

“This Prevent Senior business model leads to this type of distortion, so much so that other cases have already started to appear. It is the vertical model”, he explains. “The company owns the plan, the hospital and is responsible for hiring the doctors. This gives a lot of power to these plans, which needs to be looked at by regulatory agencies”, which would be the work of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The agency’s CEO, Paulo Rebello, was at Covid’s CPI and claimed that the agency was surprised by the accusations against Prevent Senior – which did not convince some of the senators.

“This type of business model needs to be regulated. This idea of ​​a single operator concentrating the operator, hospital and assistance, concentrates a lot of power in an economic group”, he points out.

Dourado recalls that about 25% of the Brazilian population has a health plan, while 75% depend exclusively on the Unified Health System, the SUS. The trend, with the economic crisis, is for the number of SUS users to increase, which further reinforces the urgency of strengthening public health.

The so-called “popular” health plans, with lower prices, serve people who cannot afford more expensive services, but who also do not want to depend exclusively on the SUS. If the most affordable plans cease to exist, in the current situation, it is possible that there will be an overload of the public health system.

Investigated, Prevent Senior could face sanctions, leaving the beneficiaries helpless. “What can happen is Prevent Senior losing part of the clientele and until liquidation, the company could close. It could happen because, if a plan of that size starts to commit irregularities, it can be sanctioned.”

The health care provider will be investigated not only by Covid’s CPI in the Senate, but also by the São Paulo City Council and the Public Ministry. There is also the possibility of opening a CPI in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.

path to universal health

Daniel Dourado explains that the best path would not be to increase the existence of popular health plans, but to strengthen the SUS. “The ideal world would be for the middle class to use the SUS, for the entire population to use the SUS. In the UK there is the NHS (National Health Service), which inspired the SUS, and almost the entire population uses it. Only those who are very rich have a health insurance plan”, he exemplifies.

According to the researcher, the best thing for a country that wants to have a universal health system is to invest in SUS. “If you take away the health plans, the SUS will explode, but the ideal is to look for a model that will gradually remove or inspect these plans so that the business model that offers a low quality health plan is not so viable .”

The oversight role would be played by ANS, the regulatory agency that must oversee whether the plans are offering quality services.

Investment in health

In 2019, the Organization for Economic Development Cooperation (OECD), released a study showing how much developed and emerging countries invest in health. Among the 44 countries listed, Brazil appeared in 37th place.

In 2018, Brazil invested R$5.2 thousand per inhabitant, adding public and private resources. In relation to GDP, expenditures represented 9.2%. But, this number brings together public and private expenses. In relation to SUS, the investment was 4% of GDP in 2018.

“We need to spend more money on health, this is a political choice that needs to be made. Brazil spends little”, assesses Daniel Dourado. “SUS is spent, but it can also be an engine of the economy, it can drive the economy. Brazil is very dependent on inputs and technology. Brazil spends very little on public health.”

An example given by the technology investment specialist returned to health was what the Butantan Institute and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) did. The institutions made agreements to transfer technologies for the production of vaccines against covid-19, making Brazil capable of producing immunization agents. Even so, the country was held hostage to the importation of inputs, due to the lack of its own production capacity, which delayed the manufacture of vaccines. If there were investments in the area of ​​technology and industrial production in the health area, the scenario could be different.