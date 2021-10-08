Prevent Senior is the target of labor investigations in SP after complaints of coercion of doctors and dismissals | São Paulo

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) of São Paulo opened two investigations against Prevent Senior to investigate allegations that the operator’s doctors had been coerced, under threat of dismissal, to prescribe and distribute ineffective medicines against Covid-19, known as ‘ Covid’ kit, to patients and inpatients in the operator’s units.

Among the lines of investigation is the suspicion of “organizational moral harassment”, which is configured by the “systematic and repeated practice of various abusive and humiliating conduct, which can be subtle or explicit, directed at all employees or at certain targets, from of an objective, which aims to manipulate male and female workers through an organizational or managerial policy established by the company”.

O g1 contacted the operator and is awaiting feedback.

The procedures were initiated after the reports of patients, family members and doctors given to the press and to the Senate’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that constitute suspected irregularities in labor matters.

In the coming days, the creation of a “task force” should also be formalized, composed of six labor attorneys and attorneys who will be part of the Special Final Action Group (GEAF).

One of the investigations opened at the end of August this year and is in its early stages. In this civil inquiry, the focus is to investigate allegations that the doctors hired by Prevent Senior did not have autonomy and that they were required to prescribe ineffective drugs against Covid, even without the consent of patients and/or their families.

The suspicion that professionals who refused to give a prescription for the ‘covid kit’ were fired or suffered retaliation, with changes in the shift schedule, is also investigated in this procedure.

The survey also investigates whether physicians were required to discharge patients with Covid early or withdraw them from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of hospitals in the network before the time the physicians considered it appropriate.

The MPT has already requested documents from Prevent Senior and the list of doctors currently working for the company and the list of professionals who worked for the network in the last 12 months, and who were dismissed, as well as information on protocols and studies for the prescription drugs such as chloroquine.

THE GloboNews found that Prevent has collaborated with the investigations, but denies that it has coerced or forced employees to prescribe ineffective medicines.

The Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the Union of Doctors of São Paulo and the Public Ministry of São Paulo were also notified to share information that may be useful to the Labor Attorney . After the analysis, the MPT will define the next steps in the investigation and on testimonies.

Another investigation by the Public Ministry of Labor is “fact news” and addresses reports that doctors were forced to work in hospitals, even though they were infected by the new coronavirus.

There is still another investigative procedure opened by the MPT, to verify complaints from employees of the administrative sector of Prevent Senior for non-compliance with regulations and work safety during the pandemic, but this process, for the time being, should not be investigated within the scope of the Special Group.

Developments in the labor sphere

If the irregularities are confirmed, the MPT can propose a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), in which the company undertakes not to commit labor violations anymore. Depending on the seriousness and damages investigated, the Prosecutor’s Office may also ask for collective damages.

If the TAC is not accepted, the MPT can also file a public civil action in the Labor Court and request the conviction of the company.

Prevent Senior’s CPI starts at the Chamber

Prevent Senior is the target of a series of investigations for service failure.

The health operator is the target of investigation by the CPI of Covid, in the Federal Congress, the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and surveillance agencies for failure to provide services and even negligence and omission of deaths of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.

The City of São Paulo is also investigating faults in a Prevent Senior unit, which has been operating without a license and a stretcher lift since March of this year.

Earlier this year, doctors reported to GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective medications to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

In São Paulo, a task force from the Public Ministry and the Civil Police investigates allegedly covered up deaths.