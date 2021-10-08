Process of gradual closing of Metro and CPTM ticket offices in SP starts this Friday; see changes | São Paulo

The complete closing process of the ticket offices of the Metrô and the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) in São Paulo will begin this Friday (8) with the reduction of the opening hours of the ticket offices at the stations Belém, of Line 3- Red of the Metro, and Granja Julieta, of Line 9- Emerald of CPTM.

From this Friday, the ticket offices of these two stations will only be open from 6:00 am to 10:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. From next Friday (15th), the box office in these places will have their activities definitively closed.

The calendar with the deactivation of booths at other stations has not yet been released.

On Monday (4), the government of São Paulo announced the decision to permanently suspend the operation of the Metrô and CPTM ticket offices until the end of the year. The expectation of the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat is to achieve savings of R$ 100 million per year. Also according to the government, box office employees will be relocated to other functions.

End of box office at CPTM and Metrô until the end of the year

The state administration states that the total closing of ticket offices will be gradual and that there will be an expansion of the points of sale of the associated virtual tickets, generally located in commercial establishments around the stations.

The secretariat claims that only about 25% of daily CPTM users and 15% of Metrô do not use the Bilhete Único or BOM card and, therefore, will be directly impacted by the closing of ticket offices at the stations.

The government also promises to correct technical problems that self-service terminals often present to users of public transport in São Paulo at the time of purchase.

According to secretary Alexandre Baldy, despite the cost reduction, no employee who works at the Metro and CPTM ticket offices will be fired, but the promise is not valid for employees of outsourced companies.

2 of 2 Metro ticket purchased from self-service stations with QR Code for station access. — Photo: Secom/GESP Metro ticket purchased from self-service stations with QR Code for access to stations. — Photo: Secom/GESP

At the end of 2020, the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat launched the digital single ticket to be used at Metro and CPTM stations.

Called TOP, the ticket works via a QR Code on a cell phone application or can be printed on self-service machines. The ticket price is the same as the Bilhete Único: R$4.40.

Train and subway tickets through the app: digital single ticket will be valid at all stations

The user can buy up to ten tickets daily through the app that do not expire. Single paper tickets do not yet have a date to go out of circulation.

The government of São Paulo stated that around 40 million tickets with QRCode have already been sold and issued by the TOP app, Metrô and CPTM in São Paulo.

Passengers struggle to buy a single ticket on the new subway machines