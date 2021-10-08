PS5 on Black Friday: see how to buy Playstation 5 cheap

Black Friday 2021 will take place on November 26th and to bring the main updates on prices and discounts, TecMundo is covering this shopping season in real time.

However, while it does not arrive, it is worth getting ready to acquire the product you want. And this year, Playstation 5 appears as one of the most desired.

That’s why we’ve brought you 5 top tips for you to keep an eye on the console and buy it at the lowest price during Black Friday.

1. Search trusted stores

The Playstation 5 has a high worldwide demand, causing stocks of the product to run out quickly in stores. Therefore, it is always important to pay attention to your replacements and search on reliable sites so as not to fall into any kind of scam.

Currently, it is being marketed mainly by Submarino, Carrefour, Amazon and Americanas.

2. Use discount coupons

Many people know that during Black Friday many products go on sale. However, be aware that it is possible to get an even cheaper value using discount coupons. Here, at TecMundo, we have gathered a series of coupons in partnership with the main marketplaces, helping you to save even more.

You can find them all by clicking here, just apply them during your purchase payment.

3. Follow live offers live

During Black Friday, TecMundo will make live offers and you will be able to follow them through the website and/or official YouTube account. This is a great way to stay tuned for a possible Playstation 5 promotion, as it will likely be announced during our virtual event.

Therefore, pay attention to the dates and times of each live:

Live heating: Friday, November 26, at 17:00 hours.

Live of the upset: Friday, November 26th, at 23:00 hours.

Black Friday Lives: Saturday, November 27, at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Cyber ​​Monday Lives: Monday, November 30, at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

4. Look for cashback

Cashback has become popular recently and is now offered by several stores. Its name originates from the English language and means in free translation “money back”. In practice, it works like this: when you buy a particular product, you get a percentage of the value back, which can be redeemed in cash or as a discount for future purchases.

Because of this, the purchase of Playstation 5 can become even more advantageous, as the money invested can return on other products.

5. Pay cash

Usually, the payment of products in cash, either by bank slip or card, offers special discounts for consumers. Therefore, during Black Friday, be sure to check out the special payment conditions offered by the sites.

