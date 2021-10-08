Pyong Lee’s ex Sammy Lee claims to be ‘officially single’

Sammy Lee opened his heart in an interview with Vogue Brasil. Over there, Pyong Lee’s ex-wife talked about the new phase of her life after separating from her ex-BBB. Also, she lost her mother recently.

“The last few months really got to me! I’m recovering, mentally and physically, and I think expert help is essential in this process,” she said.

Sammy and Pyong reportedly ended their marriage after the magician appeared in a teaser for “Island Record” in bed with Antonela Avellaneda. When the reality show ended, the former couple decided to go on a spiritual retreat, but there was no reconciliation.

“No separation is easy, but I’m officially single. It’s a routine adjustment, habits and a very intense internal process. When you have a child involved, everything gets even more complicated”, explained the influencer, who intends to keep her husband’s last name even after divorce.

Sammy also stated that he has no problem with having his life exposed after the controversies involving the father of his son, little Jake, aged 2 years:

“I played my role as a wife and supported my ex-husband in his decisions. I don’t regret or feel ashamed about it. My character and my principles would never be offended by someone else’s actions,” she said.