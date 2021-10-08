Rafael Vannucci loses over 82 kilos after surgery; check out

Rafael Vannucci is going through a new phase since he underwent bariatric surgery in June 2020.

The singer surprised followers yesterday by posting a photo wearing an already baggy shirt, taken before the medical procedure.

Rafael Vannucci told slimming details that impressed followers Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Rafael, who appears smiling in the publication, revealed how much weight he has lost since undergoing the surgery: “82 kg less”.

Earlier this year, after the repercussion of the thinner posts, the music producer made it clear that the path to his current weight was not smooth, as he had to reconcile his recovery with mourning the death of his mother, Vanusa, in November 2020 .

“This made it very difficult. My emotions were very shaken. I spent almost 60 days without being able to eat. I had to take a lot of vitamins and supplements because, because of the surgery and my emotional side, I wasn’t able to eat properly. It was complicated. , but everything has a price in life,” he said in an interview with Quem.

Despite the difficulty of continuing to follow his new routine after the stomach reduction, the producer praised the dedication of his medical team in helping him.

“When you have surgery, you know that your body will change and your psychological condition is also very important. Although I was going through a very difficult time with my mother’s admission to the hospital, then with her return to the rehab clinic and after my mother left, I knew I had to face it. I was emotionally shaken, but with effort, help from my psychologist and the medical team who took care of me, I managed to stay strong,” he recalls.

In addition to aesthetics, Vanucci also celebrated the numerous benefits he felt in health, including saying that his sex life is much better after losing weight.

“When I was very heavy, I had sleep apnea, I snored a lot and could only sleep for three hours a day. I woke up with shortness of breath. This affected my work and social life because as I slept very poorly, I felt very sleepy. I was even avoiding driving because I was afraid to sleep at the wheel. I had all my exams changed and I was almost diabetic. My health has improved a lot, my mood and sleep are much better,” he said.

The change in body even made it easier for Vanucci to get dressed. He stated that, before the surgery, he had to go to the United States to buy clothes, as the size GG in Brazil no longer fit him.

The next step in changing the producer, who manages the careers of singers like Felipe Araújo, is a nutritional re-education aimed at gaining lean mass, preparing his body to return to the gym.

“In the first year of surgery, you lose a lot of weight. I lost almost 70 kg. In addition to a lot of fat, we lose lean mass and other ingredients such as vitamins… In about 20 days, I’m going to go into a process of nutritional re-education. Change what I eat for foods that bring me more quality. Why am I going back to the gym. I want to gain lean mass and muscle again. Not to be strong, but for the body to be well. When you lose lean mass, you lack energy . I want to take care of my spine and posture… After all, I lost almost one person,” he compared.