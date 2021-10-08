Rafael Vannucci shows body difference after bariatric and 82 kg less

The entrepreneur and artistic director Rafael Vannucci, son of the singer Vanusa, published a photo in his Instagram Stories, this Thursday (7), in which he shows the difference in the size of his body after having lost 82 kg.

In the image, Rafael appears smiling wearing a shirt that is too loose for his current body. He underwent bariatric surgery in June of last year.

To Quem, the businessman said that, before the surgery, he weighed 155 kg, and that he had already lost 70 kg in January this year.

“Since I was very young I’ve been overweight and I’ve always been in this fight with the scale, to get thin and fat. I work as a sertanejo businessman, DVD director and music producer. So, I travel a lot, I work a lot at dawn, I’m in one place every day… To follow a diet and training routine was always complicated”, said the manager.

Rafael also told the magazine that, after his mother’s death, in November last year, he found it very difficult to eat.

“My emotional was very shaken. I spent almost 60 days without being able to feed myself. I had to take a lot of vitamins and supplements because, because of the surgery and my emotional side, I wasn’t able to eat properly,” said Rafael.

