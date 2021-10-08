Rafael Vanucci loses 82 kg after bariatric and shows the result

After undergoing bariatric surgery, singer and businessman Rafael Vanucci impressed his followers on Instagram, this Thursday (7/10), by publishing a photo in which he wears a black T-shirt he wore before the procedure. In the image, it reveals the amazing result. “Eighty-two kilos off (less),” he wrote, showing how much he has lost since the stomach reduction, carried out in June 2020.

The artist weighed 155 kg before the operation. In January, he said that he had already lost 70 kg. “Since I was very young I’ve been overweight and I’ve always been in this fight with the scale of getting thin and fat. I work as a sertanejo businessman, DVD director and music producer. So, I travel a lot, I work a lot at dawn, I am in one place every day”, he said in an interview with Quem at the time.

“To follow a feeding and training routine was always complicated. I started thinking about bariatrics. I went to research and found out that Goiânia, where I live, is a referral center for bariatrics and has very good doctors, including one of the doctors who invented the procedure is from here. I decided to do it, but thinking first about health. I was 155 kg. I’m completing almost 70 kg eliminated. Today I am very satisfied”, he continued.

During his recovery period, Rafael’s mother, singer Vanusa – who had health complications and died at 73, in November 2020 – and he also talked about how the loss of the singer has shaken his life. “That made it very difficult. My emotional was very shaken. I spent almost 60 days without being able to feed myself. I had to take a lot of vitamins and supplements. Because of the surgery and my emotional side, I wasn’t able to feed myself properly. It was complicated, but everything has a price in life”, he revealed.

