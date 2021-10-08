Raphinha changes the game, Gabigol disenchants and Brazil turns on Venezuela – 10/07/2021

It was a suffocation, but Brazil kept 100% of use in the qualifiers. The performance, in general, was far from being good and, despite the goal difference, the stumble almost didn’t come. But the Brazilian team beat Venezuela, by 3-1, today (7), in Caracas.

Striker Eric Ramírez was the one who scored the home team’s goal, in a play that had a double slip by Fabinho and Marquinhos. But it was up to Brazil’s own defender to score the equalizer in the second half. Gabigol, with a penalty, scored the goal of the comeback. In additions, Antony expanded. But all this recovery on the scoreboard was driven by Raphinha, who debuted and played a great game.

With Neymar in the stands, as he served his suspension, and in fits and starts, Brazil kept the positive statistic against Venezuela in the Qualifiers. Now there are 18 games, with 17 wins. The only draw remains that of 2009: a 0-0 against the team coached by Dunga.

In numbers, the campaign is perfect. Brazil leads the qualifiers, with 27 points, and has seen the gap against Argentina increase to eight points. The next challenge is on Sunday (10), against Colombia, in Barranquilla, at 18:00 (GMT). On this date, FIFA, the Brazilian team still faces Uruguay, in Manaus, on Thursday (14).

sho, fast

Although the double with Gabriel Jesus did not work well, Gabigol scored again for Brazil, after passing six blank games – four of them as a starter. The last time he had scored was precisely against Venezuela, in a 3-0 victory for the Copa America 2021.

slip in the beginning

The game did not start so promising for Brazil in offensive terms. It was already possible to see the difficulty that the midfield formed by Gerson and Fabinho would face throughout the match. The low pace, some passing errors, something far below average for both players. Fabinho, even as Casemiro’s replacement — out of date FIFA because of a problem with wisdom — was one of the villains of the capital bid of the match.

The ball crossed by Soteldo from the right found Eric Ramírez free in the area. The Venezuelan center forward headed free as Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped together in the area. A picturesque scene, almost inexplicable, but that earned the goal of the host team.

Soteldo parade

Not only because he was the author of the cross for the goal, Soteldo, known in Brazilian football, was the main name of Venezuela in the offensive part. The abused short guy was not afraid to try dribbles, plays and poisonous passes and effects, taking advantage of the freedom of movement that coach Leonardo González gave him. In the first half he was left over. In the second, it appeared much less.

Collective problem in Brazil

In addition to the slips, it was one of the worst collective performances in Tite’s Brasil. Even worse than the opening 45 minutes against Chile, for example, which was a game in which the national team was suffocated. Today, in the 4-4-2 proposed by Tite, Brazil was completely plastered. The low performance of the steering wheels was a notorious problem, but they were not left alone. The common scene was to see the ball circulating between defenders and full-backs, but without bringing a more incisive attempt. No dribbling, middle combined or consistent support from full-backs.

During the first half, Tite tried to redesign Brazil with what he had on the field. He brought Paquetá to the middle, opened Gabriel Jesus for a few moments on the left and also made Everton Ribeiro also have an inverted position, occupying that sector instead of the right.

The only opportunity to score was when Everton Ribeiro, in the left lane of the attack, received a more vertical pass from Paquetá and got in the goalkeeper’s face. But the “addiction” of giving assists to Flamengo’s teammate, Gabigol, spoke louder. The pass attempt was deflected by the marker and the ball exploded on the crossbar.

And newcomers?

As much as he was the most lucid in Brazil in the first half, Tite took Everton Ribeiro right at half-time. The second half started with rookie Raphinha on the right wing. Left-handed as well as Flamengo’s midfielder, the Leeds player has a more acute characteristic, using the dribble to seek the area, while Everton Ribeiro is another builder and brings the game more in the middle. Raphinha was the highlight of the good part of the Brazilian team.

Another rookie of the night, left-back Guilherme Arana had a shy performance. Disentangled, didn’t find the right timing for tables and climbs to attack. Tite later also put Antony into action—and it worked.

In desperation, it turned 4-2-4

Despite the poor performance of the central midfielders, Tite made more changes in the wingers. After Raphinha, he bet on Vinícius Júnior, drawing Paquetá. Collectively, the problems continued, but the attempt was to add more intensity to the side plays. The replacement of the 4-4-2 for something more similar to the 4-2-4 worked, as the externals started to have more characteristics of dribbling and speed than of building and passing.

High relief and penalty shootout

Brazil had a goal disallowed in the 11th minute of the second half, when Thiago Silva hit a header after a ball raised in the area – but the referee correctly signaled the offside. But, with the difficulty of understanding offensive, this would be the solution to give relief to Brazil. In a corner kick made by Raphinha, Marquinhos won by high and brought the tie.

The Brazilian victory came about after a rare speeding play that worked. The exchange between Raphinha and Vinicius Júnior culminated in a rebound that would be at the foot of Gabigol. Only the attacker suffered a penalty. As he is not used to making mistakes, he scored Brazil’s second goal in the match. At 50 minutes into the final stage, Antony concluded a move from the right, also by Raphinha, and entered with the ball and everything.

VENEZUELA 1 X 3 BRAZIL

Location: La Universidad Central de Venezuela Stadium in Caracas (VEN)

Referee: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Assistants: Michael Orue and Jesús Sánchez (PER)

VAR: Eber Aquino (PAR)

Yellow cards: Hernández and Bello (VEN); Marquinhos (BRA)

Goals: Ramíres, 11’/1ºT (1-0); Marquinhos, 25’/2ºT (1-1); Gabigol, 39’/2ºT (1-2); Antony, 50’/2ºT (1-3)

Venezuela: Graterol, Ronald Hernández, Josua Mejías (Chancellor), Nahuel Ferraresi and Óscar González; Tomás Rincón (Moreno), José Martínez (Castillo) and Soteldo; Machís (Cordoba), Peñaranda (Bello) and Eric Ramírez. Technician: Leo González

Brazil: Alisson: Danilo (Emerson), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana (Alex Sandro); Fabinho, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro (Raphinha) and Lucas Paquetá (Vini Jr); Gabriel Jesus (Antony) and Gabigol. Technician: Tite