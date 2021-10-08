Raphinha is thrilled by her debut in the national team with assists: “Vale como gol” – 10/08/2021

Even without swinging the net, rookie Raphinha was the protagonist of the second half and the turn of Brazil over Venezuela, for the World Cup qualifiers. The 3-1 result was built after a reaction in the final stage, when the Leeds attacking midfielder entered the match, replacing Everton Ribeiro right after the break.

Raphinha took the corner kick that generated Marquinhos’ header and was the author of the pass to Brazil’s third, noted by Antony. He also participated in the play that resulted in the penalty on Gabigol, converted by the attacker himself.

“It means a lot. Assistance is the same as a goal. I, being a player on the edge, of course I like the goal. But when I manage to assist, I’m also very happy. Not only for the assistance, but for the game I got to do, what I was able to demonstrate on the field. And, of course, for the victory that keeps our unbeaten record. This is very important,” said Raphinha, as he left the stadium.

The immediate effect in the first match with the national team shirt already motivates him to aim for a fixed space between the holders. Mainly because Brazil is in a moment of rediscovering an effective way of creation. The direct competition in Caracas was with Éverton Ribeiro, but the team has more people in the offensive sector that aren’t called up at the moment, like Richarlison and Firmino, which can reduce spaces on the coach’s list, especially because Gabriel Jesus is esteemed by the coaching staff and it can also act open from the right end.

“Without a doubt. It’s always good to play a good game and put the responsibility on the coach. Of course, respecting his teammates, which in this case is Éverton. It’s a good doubt for him. But I’m there to show my work, my football “, completed Raphinha, relieved to finally debut, since in September his release was vetoed by Leeds.

“I was really looking forward to making this debut after not being able to come the first time. It made me even more anxious to be here. I believe I did my best to make the game go as best as possible individually and consequently help my teammates.” , finished.

Raphinha’s Brasil now returns to Colombia, where it faces the home team on Sunday (10), for another round of the qualifiers. The team coached by Tite leads the race towards Qatar with 100% success: there are nine victories in nine games.