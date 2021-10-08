Gabriela Doria – 3:37 pm | updated on 10/07/2021 4:37 PM



Maju Coutinho will remain on Globo until at least 2025 Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

Journalist Maju Coutinho, 43, decided to renew her contract with TV Globo until 2025, according to the website Observatório da TV. On the channel since 2007, Maju has been presenting Jornal Hoje for two years.

In addition to Maju, other stars of journalism and entertainment also renewed their contract with the Marinho family’s broadcaster. They are: Fátima Bernardes, Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Márcio Garcia, Fernanda Gentil, Patrícia Poeta, William Bonner, Ana Paula Araújo, Ana Maria Braga, César Tralli and Ana Furtado, all also until 2025.

GLOBO HIRINGS FÁBIO DE MELO TO GIVE HUCK A “REINFORCEMENT”

Fábio de Melo will gain a permanent role in Luciano Huck’s program. According to information from Notícias da TV, the priest will act as a special reporter on the Sunday with Huck, starring in a painting that should be called Faith on the Road.

In the respective painting, Fábio will travel around Brazil telling stories of faith and good deeds. The script is being written by Luciano Huck from stories researched by a team set up especially for the attraction.

Father Fábio de Melo became a reporter for Domingão with Huck Photo: Reproduction

Huck and Fábio are great friends, and in April this year, the priest was among the most talked about topics on the web when he revealed that the presenter took care of all the bureaucracies for the funeral of his mother, Ana Maria de Melo Silva, who died in March, as a result of complications from Covid-19.

– My dear brother, I will never be able to forget that scene… You entering the room, hugging me and saying: “Cry everything you need”. I cried – wrote the priest at the time on a social network.

The new Domingão with Huck is still being formatted. The attraction debuted in a “hurried” way due to Fausto Silva having signed with the Band in April. For this reason, the program went on the air with paintings that should have been presented by Faustão, such as the Show dos Famosos, or that would compose Caldeirão do Huck until December, such as Quem Quer Ser Um Millionário?

Globo has been researching trends and formats, in addition to surveying independent producers to renew the format. Father Fábio de Melo was the first confirmed reinforcement.

