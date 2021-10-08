Reduction of immunity from Pfizer’s vaccine after 2 months is confirmed by studies

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine suffers a reduction in its effectiveness rate about two months after the second dose is given. The data were confirmed by two studies published last Wednesday (6) based on the use of the immunizing agent in the real world.

Despite the drop, the vaccine remains very effective in combating the disease, especially preventing serious cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Research indicates the need for care even after vaccination.

According to a study carried out in Israel with 4,800 immunized health professionals, after the second dose, the level of antibodies decreases quite easily, especially in the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Even because of this, this group is receiving a third dose in many countries.

The survey also found that people who had Covid-19 and were vaccinated later had a longer duration of protection. “Overall, the accumulated evidence from our study and others shows that the long-term humoral response and vaccine efficacy in previously infected people were superior to that in recipients of two doses of vaccine,” say the researchers.

Effectiveness of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

A second study, done in Qatar, with the local population being immunized, found that the vaccine reaches its protective cousin a month after the second dose and then drastically decreases. However, the effectiveness against hospitalizations and deaths remains high, above 90%.

“BNT162b2-induced protection against infection increases rapidly after the first dose, peaks in the first month after the second dose, and then gradually declines in subsequent months,” explain Laith Abu-Raddad of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar and colleagues in an excerpt of the survey.

Scientists still believe that the behavior of those vaccinated may also have helped to increase infections in this group. “Vaccinated people presumably have a higher rate of social contact than unvaccinated people and may also have lower adherence to security measures,” they said.

Pfizer itself has stated that its vaccine immunity drops after the first few months. The drugmaker obtained authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, to apply booster doses of the immunizer six months after the second dose.

Here in Brazil, the vaccine is also applied as a booster in some groups such as the elderly, health professionals and people with compromised immune systems.

Via CNN

