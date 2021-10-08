Reinforcement of nearly R$25 million loses space at Corinthians and may be negotiated in 2022

The arrival of reinforcements in the last transfer window, in August, and the rise of young prospects changed the face of Corinthians, and also complicated the situation of Ángelo Araos at the club.

The Chilean started the two games in which Fernando Lázaro led the team, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate (PAR), for the South American Cup, just after the departure of Vagner Mancini.

With Sylvinho, Araos received an opportunity in 13 games, four of which the midfielder started playing.

But, the current series is anything but exciting. In the team’s undefeated period, which has lasted 10 matches, Araos was not even listed in four games, in addition to having been used in just one duel, against the Atlético-GO, when he came on the brink of second-half extras.

For Saturday’s game, against the sport, Araos was again left out of the squad.

Ángelo Araos training at CT Joaquim Grava Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Since hiring the foreigner, Corinthians has been approached several times by clubs interested in hiring the athlete on loan. The intention of the board alvinegra, however, is to sell the player. Therefore, no negotiations moved forward.

According to the portal Sports Gazette, Araos will hardly be in the Corinthians squad in 2022. The player’s manager is already looking for a new destination, where the midfielder can have more space to act. The Corinthians leaders agree with the plan, with an eye on an appreciation.

Corinthians committed BRL 23.9 million in July 2018 to remove Araos from University of Chile and become the owner of 100% of the economic rights of the athlete, who is now 24 years old.

With the shirt of the São Paulo team, Araos participated in 60 games and scored a goal. Its relationship with Timão lasts until the end of July 2023.