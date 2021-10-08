relatives of media entrepreneurs have offshore

In a new development of Pandora Papers, an international journalistic investigation, the website Poder 360 revealed this Thursday (7th) that at least eight media entrepreneurs in Brazil or their relatives are related to eight offshore companies in tax havens.

The list includes a granddaughter of Roberto Marinho (Globo), the brothers and partners of the Jovem Pan radio, Antonio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho, Tutinha, and Marcelo Leopoldo e Silva de Carvalho, the Alzugaray family (IstoÉ), two sons of the entrepreneur and presenter Carlos Massa, o Ratinho, Eduardo Sirotsky Melzer, partner and former chairman of the board of RBS, and Yolanda Vidal Queiroz, who was the controller of the Cearense group Edson Queiroz (TV Verdes Mares). The entire article can be read here.

Having an offshore company or a bank account abroad is not a crime for Brazilians who declare these activities to the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank, as the case may be.

Reporters Mario Cesar Carvalho and Guilherme Waltenberg also found that the heirs of Editora Abril, Giancarlo Francesco, Victor and Roberta Anamaria Civita, took over at least six offshore companies in tax havens in the period immediately prior to the sale of Abril Educação, in 2015, and the beginning of the judicial reorganization of the publisher.

Of these six offshores, three would have been omitted from the declaration of assets made at the beginning of the process that culminated in the sale of Editora Abril, in 2018. According to Power 360, the omission of companies in the declaration of assets may constitute irregularity.

The journalistic operation was carried out based on the analysis of millions of documents related to thousands of companies opened in tax havens by 300 politicians, businessmen and authorities from 90 countries.

In Brazil, in addition to minister Paulo Guedes and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the investigation also identified large businessmen, such as the partners of Prevent Senior, MRV Engenharia and Riachuelo, as well as figures linked to the Bolsonaro government, such as the owner of Hawan.

“Pandora Papers” is a project coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). This initiative brought together 615 journalists, spread across 117 countries and territories. Professionals from the Piauí magazine, the Poder360 and Metrópoles websites and the Public Agency took part in the project in Brazil.

ICIJ was founded in 1997 by American journalist Charles ‘Chuck’ Lewis, then a TV producer specializing in investigative reporting. It was launched as a project of the Center for Public Integrity and, after dozens of investigations and awards, became an independent organization in 2017.