Remake of a major PlayStation game to be announced in December, says singer • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation is preparing to announce the remake of one of its biggest releases.

This is said by singer Eabha McMahon, known as AVA, who in a recent interview was asked about her current work and confessed, thanks to ResetEra, that she worked on a song that will serve to promote a remake that PlayStation will announce around Christmas time.

“I recently wrote a song for a PlayStation game with Michael McGlynn,” said AVA.

“Yeah, that was about a year and a half ago, it was right before the pandemic. McGlynn contacted me and said simply, ‘listen, we’re writing music for a PlayStation game remake’ and he’s done a lot, a lot of writing. for different games that are well known,” said AVA when asked for more details. “But actually I’m not a player.”

“So he says, ‘Look, it’s a play in Irish we want.’ So I was involved in writing the Irish language lyrics and his daughter sings in the music and his wife arranged art for the pieces with choir, as did Michael. He also worked with me on the language part, it was kind of an effort in family.”

“For a long time I couldn’t, you didn’t know what you were writing for, it was all secret because they didn’t want it to be revealed. That’s why the name of the game will be announced at Christmas. I know what it is and I confirmed that it’s a great game, which it is Fantastic! The game will have a song in Irish, which is brilliant.”

Michael McGlynn and the group ANUNA, to which AVA belongs, previously worked with Yasunori Mitsuda on “Shadow of the Lowlands” for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, in addition, McGlynn starred with Mitsuda in the Xenogears 20th anniversary celebrations.

Will we have the announcement of a remake of a game related to Mitsuda? The reveal will likely be made on December 9th at the Game Awards.