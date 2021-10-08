Remind actors from the soap opera ‘The Clone’ who died in the last 20 years

Anyone who follows the soap opera “O Clone”, reruns in “Vale a Worth Seeing Again”, will feel a great nostalgia when seeing renowned actors who are no longer alive. The folhetim, which originally aired in 2001, has Sergio Mamberti, Eduardo Galvão, Ruth de Souza and other artists in the cast. Check it out below:

Actor Sérgio Mamberti participated in Gloria Perez’s soap opera as Dr. Vilela, a scientist from the Medical Council Photo: Marcelo Corrêa / Marcelo Corrêa / Editora Globo

Sergio Mamberti

The actor participated in Gloria Perez’s soap opera as Dr. Vilela, a scientist from the Council of Medicine. Recognized by prominent TV roles, 82-year-old Mamberti died in 2021 of multiple organ failure after being intubated for a week.

The actor was Alex from “The Clone” and, at 58, was one of the victims of Covid-19 in 2020 Photo: Munir Chatack

Eduardo Galvão

The actor was Alex from “O Clone” and, at the age of 58, was one of the victims of Covid-19 in 2020. Always remembered by his friends for his good humor and smile, Eduardo starred in dozens of soap operas on Globo, such as “O Salvador of the motherland”, “The trip”, “Bachelor party”, “Tropical paradise” and “Porto dos miracles”, among others. His most recent TV work was in “Bom Sucesso” in 2019.

A pioneer in TV, theater and cinema, Ruth de Souza played Dona Mocinha in “O Clone” Photo: Gianne Carvalho

Ruth de Souza

A pioneer in TV, theater and cinema, Ruth de Souza played Dona Mocinha in “O Clone”. The character was the mother of Goddess (Adriana Lessa) and grandmother of Léo (Murilo Benício). In 2019, the respected artist died at the age of 98 after pneumonia.

Performer of Severino in “O Clone”, João Carlos Barroso died in 2019, aged 69, in Rio, due to pancreatic cancer Photo: publicity

João Carlos Barroso

Interpreter for Severino, João Carlos Barroso died in 2019, aged 69, in Rio, due to pancreatic cancer. His most recent work on TV was in 2016 in the soap opera “Sol nascente”, in which he played police chief Mesquita.

Pedrinho in “O Clone”, Caio Junqueira died at the age of 42 in 2019, after suffering a serious car accident at Aterro do Flamengo, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro

Caio Junqueira

Pedrinho in “O Clone”, the actor died at the age of 42 in 2019, after suffering a serious car accident at the Aterro do Flamengo, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Guilhermem Karam was Raposão in “Clone”, a crook junkyard owner who lives off small tricks Photo: João Miguel Júnior

William Karam

The actor was Raposão in “Clone”, a crook scrapyard owner who lives off small tricks. The artist, who captivated audience and loyal friends with his humor and generosity, died at the age of 58 in 2016. His last work was “America” (2005). Afterwards, he was forced to withdraw from the scene due to a degenerative disease, Machado-Josep syndrome, which makes the person lose motor skills. The illness took the life of Karam, after two years of hospitalization at the Naval Hospital Marcílio Dias, in Lins de Vasconcellos.

Stênio Gardia and Sebastião Vasconcelos, uncle Abdul, in “O Clone” Photo: publicity

Sebastião Vasconcelos

In “The Clone”, the actor was Abdul, uncle of Said (Dalton Vigh), Mohamed (Antonio Calloni) and Nazira (Eliane Giardini), extremely conservative and defender of traditions. Sebastião Vasconcelos died in 2013, aged 86, after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest. He was hospitalized with pulmonary emphysema and pneumonia and had Parkinson’s disease.

One of the most outstanding roles in Mara Manzan’s career was Odete, from “O Clone”, owner of the catchphrase “Each dive is a flash”. The actress died aged 57 with lung failure in 2009 Photo: Fábio Guimarães

Mara Manzan

One of the most outstanding roles in her acting career was Odete, from “O Clone”, owner of the catchphrase “Each dive is a flash”. In the novel, the character was a fire eater who marries Edvaldo (Roberto Bonfim) and Karla’s mother (Juliana Paes). The actress died aged 57 with lung failure in 2009.

The last novel by Perry Salles was “O Clone” (2001), as Mustafá Foto: disclosure

Perry Salles

The actor’s last soap opera was “O Clone” (2001), as Mustafá. In the plot, he was cousin of Mohamed (Antonio Calloni), Said (Dalton Vigh) and Nazira (Eliane Giardini) and ends up falling into the mesh of Giardini’s character, with whom he lives a tumultuous history. Ex-husband of Vera Fischer, he did not resist lung cancer and died in the actress’ apartment in 2009.

Beatriz Segall (Miss Brown) and Mário Lago (Dr. Molina) participated in “O Clone” Photo: Gianne Carvalho

Mario Lago and Beatriz Segall

Mário Lago and Beatriz Segall participated in “O Clone”, playing Dr. Molina and Miss Penélope Brown, characters from Barriga de Aluguel (1990). Lago’s last TV role was the soap opera by Gloria Perez. TV. During this period, he already suffered from pulmonary emphysema and needed to aspirate oxygen between recordings. He died in 2002, a victim of pulmonary edema.

The interpreter of the villain Odete Roitman, of “Anything goes”, who died in 2018, aged 92, as a result of respiratory problems. The actress left her mark on the gallery of the biggest evils in television drama.