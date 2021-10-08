Renato Augusto praises Corinthians’ base, praises Mantuan and compares Malcolm and GP’s paths

In a press conference given at CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday afternoon, Renato Augusto spoke a lot about Corinthians’ base. In particular, Gustavo Mantuan and Gabriel Pereira.

The number 8 shirt revealed that he is friends with the young man who has recovered from a ligament injury in his knee. According to Renato, Mantuan is training well and should gradually gain space with Sylvinho.

“He’s a boy I like a lot, we have a nice friendship, we always try to talk. I’ve also been through situations like that, so he knows that little by little he’s coming back. He’s been training well, he’s back training well, he’s been training at a high level again, so little by little the space is happening and he’ll be able to have the opportunity”, commented.

Brazilian champion in 2015, Renato Augusto was accompanied by Malcom, a player who was only living his second season as a professional. When asked about the similarities between the now Zenit player and Gabriel Pereira, he praised the 38 shirt.

“Here there are always quality players. The GP is a little different from playing compared to Malcom, but an equal path is emerging, of being an important player at an important moment. He has an impressive dribbling quality. As soon as I arrived I commented that the 1 against 1 was spectacular. He’s going to evolve a lot, yield a lot. But he’s a very high level player,” said the midfielder.

The player also commented on the role of more experienced players in Corinthians’ current squad. For Renato, the older ones should help the base boys, so that this mixture bears positive results for the club.

“We have Adson, who, before the injury against Athletico, was at a very good time. There’s Vitinho, Mantuan, we have numerous young players who can help us a lot. And it’s up to us, experienced players, to provide this support and support . The mix can bear much fruit here, it helps us a lot, and it can be the key to success,” concluded Renato Augusto.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mantuan and Gabriel Pereira.