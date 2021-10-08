Renato Augusto shows surprise with his quick rapport with Corinthians and explains his physical condition

After spending more than eight months without an official game while playing for Beijing Guoan, Renato Augusto lives a sequence of games at Corinthians. At 33 years of age, the athlete spoke about his current physical conditioning at a press conference.

“Of course for us it’s a little difficult, you go a long time without playing and get a big streak of games, so you have to be a little careful about that. But that’s it, game by game that we’ll see, after the game, look at how the body is, without running any big risk of later having a bigger problem. Not in a hurry about it, but respecting the body, let’s see how far we can go. And of course it’s a little aggressive schedule, you practically play every two, three days, with trips and the Brazilian Championship is a very disputed championship, so you have really exhausting games like Bragantino’s game. It’s taking advantage of game by game to be able to grow physically, technically, and when we think there’s no risk, then we’ll stay out of one game or another, but the idea is to always play”, said the number 8 shirt from Timão.

Renato Augusto started in Corinthians’ last three games. The player celebrated the fact that the squad has an extra day of rest for the match against Sport, which only takes place on Saturday.

“We did the tests, we’re going to have one more day of rest now than we did for the last game. Also since December I haven’t been making a sequence of games like this, so of course we have to be a little careful and understand and understand the body. I’m still in this process of adaptation, but I’m feeling good, which is the most important thing”, confessed Renato.

With four reinforcements arriving in the same period of the year, the team continues to adapt to Sylvinho’s work. For the new Corinthians 8 shirt, the group is mingling at a pace above expectations.

“Honestly, I thought it would take a little longer, but I think we also found a group that already had an identity, with good players. We talk a lot about the four who arrived, but we cannot forget the cast we have, that some players are even very young, giving a very big response. So I think it would even be unfair for us to say that it was the four that made Corinthians grow, that wasn’t it. I think it was a set, in addition to the four, players who were here and who match the height and makes these players who have arrived now to grow,” he celebrated.

Surprised with the ease of mingling in a short time with the new job, especially with the Brazilian Championship being played, Renato Augusto gave credit to the players who were already at the club before the reinforcements arrived. The shirt 8 translated this transition into speed.

“I think there is great merit also from the players who were here. But, really, for me it was a surprise, not because of the technical part of the players who arrived, but because there is very little time. You arrive at a time where the competition it’s 200 per hour and you’re practically starting a season, so it’s a little complicated, but I think maybe this success, I don’t even know if that’s the word, it’s fast”, concluded.

