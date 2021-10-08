Renner invests R$1.2 billion in distribution center with an eye on online sales – Economy

THE Renner Stores has just completed the construction of a new distribution center (DC) in the São Paulo city of Cabreúva. The R$1.2 billion investment, which will be in operation next year, is intended to accelerate the fashion retailer’s online business, especially in the marketplace.

“The expectation is to boost online sales. The new DC was designed in line with our omnichannel strategy (sales through different channels) and, therefore, it already has the most up-to-date technology to optimize both store supply and delivery to customers’ homes”, he says. Fabio Faccio, president of Renner.

According to the executive, the new DC will support Renner’s growth until 2035. Renner is investing R$ 750 million out of its own pocket and another R$ 520 million from a contribution from the Kinea Investments, fund manager of Itaú.

Second Pedro Pereira, Renner Supply Director, the Cabreúva operation may be one of the growth engines of the marketplace of the company, which is still shy. In a pilot project, the retailer ended the second quarter with 50 sellers, while the Camicado has about 120 partners. As a comparison, the rival HERE has 440 partners.

Sales through Renner’s digital channels totaled R$414.5 million in the second quarter, 66.5% up on the same period in 2020.

Technology

Of the total invested in the new CD, R$ 453 million will be invested in technology. The main one will be the acquisition of 312 robots to take care of the storage of boxes and clothes. According to Pereira, this will allow reconfigurations in processes at times of peak sales, such as sexta-feira Negra.

This will be critical, according to executives, to create an efficient system to start receiving items from third parties. Today, Renner does not help sellers’ logistics, contrary to Free market and Magazine Luiza have been doing it for years. With the new DC, the company wants to soon provide its partners with the possibility of delivering within two days – today, 60% of the company’s sales are shipped within this period.

This movement is in line with what analysts expect for the company. In April, Renner made a share offering and raised R$4 billion. The retailer was expected to make a move to acquire a rival in the digital segment. Among the market’s bets were Daffiti, Westwing and Amaro. So far nothing has happened.

“An acquisition is missing to change the company from a digital level. The market has always liked this more careful style by Renner, but I believe that e-commerce requires more dynamism”, he says Angelica Marufuji, from partner and analyst Meraki Capital. In 2021, the roles of the retailer, which was one of the darlings of the market until recently, accumulate 20% low. In relation to the pre-pandemic, the drop almost doubles.

To reverse this situation, the company wants to show itself more agile. One of the goals, according to Pereira, is to halve the time needed to supply stores across the country thanks to the new CD. Thus, the distribution made from Santa Catarina will be freer to, for example, help in the still small expansion of the retail network in the Uruguay and on Argentina.