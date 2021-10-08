Reporter Alberto Gaspar leaves TV Globo journalism – Prisma

One of Grupo Globo’s most experienced reporters, Alberto Gaspar, left the station on Thursday. As a reason, cost containment.

The professional joined Globo in 1980. In the 2000s he was a correspondent in Argentina and Jerusalem. Currently, he was part of the São Paulo team.

He started working at TV Globo, writing material for the program “Bom Dia São Paulo”.

Gaspar participated in large coverages, such as “Diretas Já”.

It covered the illness and death of Tancredo Neves, which occurred on April 15, 1985.

He was part of the first team when he arrived at the Instituto do Coração, in São Paulo, when Tancredo was transferred there.

Reporter Ari Peixoto also leaves the house. He joined the channel in 1987 and was a correspondent for the channel in Argentina and the Middle East.

Ari, who was 34 years old, spoke with the column and confirmed the disconnection, which took place this Thursday afternoon.

The column sought out Alberto Gaspar, but the journalist did not respond.

The broadcaster’s advisors were also sought out and still hasn’t manifested.

What is known is that several cuts are taking place in the Group.