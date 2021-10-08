Research Explains Why Patients Develop “Covid Fingers”

Researchers at the University of Paris and the Hospital Saint-Louis in France have found the explanation for “Covid’s fingers,” a symptom associated with coronavirus infection, particularly in young patients. The study results were published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

The lesions are characterized by red, purple and brown bruises on the toes of patients, which feel burning and itchy. In some cases, the discomfort is so great that individuals have difficulty walking or putting on shoes.

According to scientists, the symptom is a side effect of the immune response to the coronavirus. For the scientists, blood samples from 50 patients with foot injuries were analyzed, and just over half of them had other symptoms of Covid-19, such as coughing, shortness of breath and loss of smell.

All participants tested negative for coronavirus. Researchers say they had already been infected, but no longer had the virus.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

The blood samples had high levels of interferons, a protein responsible for activating the immune system but which, in excess, can trigger a response beyond what is needed and attack healthy cells in the body.

Blood vessels can also be affected by interferons, particularly those in the extremities. Scientists believe therein lies the answer to changes in toes.

They say the condition is not a sign that the patient will develop worse, and in fact, most people with Covid’s fingers recover well from the infection.