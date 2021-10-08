Result of the merger between DEM and PSL, União Brasil is born cracked

BRASÍLIA — Despite the name “União Brasil”, the new party formed from the merger between PSL and DEM is already facing local disputes over who will command the directorates in the states. The approval by means of a convention that took place this Wednesday, in Brasília, was only the first stage — and it has already taken three months of negotiations. Now, the leaders of the legend will have another four months (until the opening of the party window) to define who will give the cards in each unit of the federation. But they are still far from reaching a consensus, especially in the two largest electoral colleges in the country, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The state president of the Rio DEM, Sóstenes Cavalcante, announced that he will abandon the acronym “at the same time” if the president of the Rio de Janeiro PSL, mayor of Belford Roxo, Waguinho, assumes command of União Brasil in the state.

— Yesterday, when I saw that he would be the president of the board, I immediately called Luciano Bivar (PSL president) and ACM Neto (DEM president). They assured me that nothing is resolved,” said Sosthenes, who voted in favor of merging the two parties.





Waguinho met this Tuesday with ACM Neto, now secretary general of União Brasil. In Rio, the new party is still negotiating the affiliation of politicians from the family of ex-governor Anthony Garotinho and ex-deputy Eduardo Cunha.

“I don’t walk with that kind of people,” added Sóstenes, who is very close to Pastor Silas Malafaia, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In São Paulo, the conflict is between the leader of the PSL Júnior Bozzella and that of the DEM, Milton Leite. President of the São Paulo City Council, Leite is one of the main allies of the state governor, João Doria (PSDB), and openly supports the campaign for the government of the current vice deputy, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). Bozzella, on the other hand, has been working towards a candidacy of his own by União Brasil in the state, headed by former governor Geraldo Alckmin, a member of the PSDB, or by state deputy Arthur do Val.

“We’re not going to give up being a running mate in this contest,” Bozzella said.

In the calculations of União Brasil directors, the PSL should have 17 directorates, and the DEM with 10. In the division of the most important posts, the PSL will assume the national presidency, with Luciano Bivar, and the treasury, in the hands of Maria Rueda . The DEM, on the other hand, will only have the general secretary, under Neto’s command, which generated the perception that the party would be losing out of the merger.

— To make a change of this magnitude, the DEM had to abdicate. We had to be generous. But everything can change in the 2023 design – said former minister Mendonça Filho (DEM), who was in charge of the Indigo Foundation.

According to Mendonça, a rule that requires at least 60% of Executive approval for any decision to be taken has balanced forces within União Brasil.

“If the PSL wants to do something, it will have to conquer at least 10% of the DEM, and vice versa,” he said.

Despite the approval of the merger by acclamation, DEM politicians more aligned with the Bolsonaro government were dissatisfied with the outcome of the negotiations and are already planning to leave the new acronym, as well as the PSL’s Pocketnarista wing, which should disband to the PP or the PTB.

There was an expectation that the directories would be defined at the convention this Wednesday, but this had to be postponed due to local differences.

— We already have a drawing assembled in the states, but in some it was not possible to complete. From now on, we will deal with state compositions. We have to live up to the name of the party and exhaust the dialogue – declared ACM Neto during the event.

Another disagreement raised among the parliamentarians of the new acronym is the insistence of the direction in making a proper candidacy for the presidency of the Republic possible – names like the one of the ex-minister of Health Henrique Mandetta and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM) are mentioned. Both ACM Neto and Bivar defend this idea.

— Now with the union, we certainly want the protagonism. But it is inappropriate to discuss a name today,” commented Bivar.

A good part of the deputies, however, considers that it is better to invest the electoral fund in campaigns for the legislature than in a third way.