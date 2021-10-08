Rickson Gracie remembers his son’s death: ‘You die together’

Rickson Gracie, considered one of the greatest jiu-jitsu fighters in Brazil, went back in time to talk about the death of his eldest son, Rockson, which occurred just over 20 years ago.

In an interview with “Conversa com Bial”, on TV Globo, he was moved when he saw images with his eldest son and said that the loss was the “greatest defeat” of his life – the young man was 19 at the time.

“It was definitely the biggest defeat of my life, but I think it also gave me a light and the ability to gain happiness. When you lose something very important, you die with it,” began Rockson’s father, who was found dead in USA, according to medical report, after an overdose.

“There’s no way you want to have a moral, or balanced, or rational attitude over a loss that breaks your heart. The fact that I see these images now, it made me go back to that moment. But it doesn’t represent my reality. I don’t think in Rockson and crying. I think about Rockson and I laugh, I’m happy because he left me a great message,” he continued to the channel’s program.

Now 62 years old, the former fighter still detailed part of the period in which he remained without a fight due to the psychological shock caused by the tragedy.

“In an average of five years, I went through the mourning phase and got through this process. I decided not to fight an important fight that I had scheduled. I canceled right away, it would be a millionaire fight. I was reclusive to the family.”