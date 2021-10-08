Rico’s team calls lawyers and asks for Dynho and Victor to be expelled from A Fazenda

Ruffled! Not only within the confinement of Itapecerica da Serra but also outside. Faced with the unfolding of the widespread confusion that took place this Thursday night (7/10), in A Fazenda 13, by Record, after the dancer elimination Erika Schneider, who provoked the anger of farmer Rico Malquiades, the comedian’s team he called in lawyers and is asking for the expulsion of Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro from the rural reality show.

During the fight, with the right to discarded coffee and the yogurt and ketchup fight, Rico accused Dynho of having assaulted him. MC Mirella’s husband wanted faced the boldness of the comedian and went after him. “Play, play, you vacilão”, shouted the dancer when the farmer had the coffee in his hands. “I’m going to play,” said Rico. The dancer had to be stopped by other pedestrians, who held him very tightly, such was their revolt.

Afterwards, actor Victor Pecoraro lost patience with Rico and gave the farmer a yogurt bath. The other pedestrians started laughing at the situation. Outraged, the Alagoas found a pot of ketchup and shot the actor.

Faced with the situation, through a note on the comedian’s social networks, Rico’s team said that the program’s production was analyzing the images of the discussions to check if there was the practice of “any conduct that purposely puts the integrity at risk physics of pedestrians”.

Read the full note below:

“After the events of this morning (8), the production is analyzing the images of the discussions to check the veracity of the non-compliance with the primordial rule of fire in hay: the prohibition to practice any conduct that purposely endangers the physical integrity of the pedestrians.

This is because, according to videos that circulate on the Internet, including one in which Rico himself confirms the suspicions raised on social networks, apparently, a participant purposely placed his foot with the intention of bringing down the worker from Alagoas. In addition to the explicit stumble in the images, this participant’s verbal and body language was quite aggressive. As if that wasn’t enough, at another time, another participant spills the entire contents of a bottle of milk on Rico, later throwing it at the Farmer.

In this sense, we will continue to closely monitor the findings and, from now on, we remind you that entertainment does not combine with aggression.”

