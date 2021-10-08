Rising interest rates and agribusiness growth favor Fiagro, which should add up to R$ 75 billion by 2025, projects XP

SAO PAULO – The movement of higher interest rates and the growth of the agricultural sector should contribute to the agribusiness investment funds (Fiagro) establishing themselves as an alternative for investors, with the possibility of surpassing the assets of the real estate funds, the FIIs. However, managers will have the challenge of dealing with the lower frequency of dividend distribution that agribusiness assets offer.

“The agro industry is very large, and Fiagro may have a size similar to that of the FIIs”, said Arturo Profili, managing director of Capitânia Investimentos. “It can be a differentiated portfolio for those who want income, in the case of individuals, or for those who want a tactical investment, in the case of institutional ones”.

Profili was one of the participants of the FIAgro Experience, an event held by XP Investimentos this Wednesday (6).

Fiagro was regulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) in July 2021. Since then, according to a survey carried out by XP Investimentos, 11 offers have been filed, totaling R$3.3 billion. Projections are that the offers add up to something around R$ 1 billion per month throughout 2022, adding up to R$ 75 billion by 2025, according to Gustavo Pires, partner and head of the Asset Management Services area at XP.

The first portfolios to be distributed must have characteristics similar to those of real estate funds, which currently have assets of R$ 200 billion – including income tax exemption on income for individuals (provided that the fund has at least 50 shareholders ).

For Profili, the parallel between the two categories is natural, with the advantage that currently there are more managers with experience in structured funds and the maturing of Fiagro may be faster than that of the FIIs, which began to be distributed in the early 2000s .

Remuneration

And the race for funds in the new category has already started. Riza Asset Management, for example, concluded the raising of its first fund this week, according to Paulo Victor Mesquita Prado, partner of the manager, who also participated in the FIAgro Experience.

According to the manager, the biggest concern of investors during the distribution of the fund’s shares – which will be traded at B3 – was in relation to the tax characteristics of Fiagro and the characteristics of the agribusiness sector. The expectation is that the fund’s final remuneration will be the CDI rate plus 4.5% or 5% per year.

For Evandro Alves dos Santos, partner at XP Asset, the first Fiagro-type funds should offer remuneration in the range of CDI plus 3% to 5% per year. For him, at first, portfolios made up of agricultural receivables certificates (CRAs), which are often indexed to the CDI rate, should predominate.

For Profili, the scenario of high interest rates, the Selic, should in fact contribute to greater interest in Fiagro with CRAs in the portfolio. After the stabilization of the interest rate and its possible fall, there will be room for the Fiagro to explore the development of land.

The movement is similar to that of real estate funds: there are “paper” REITs, more similar to fixed income investments and with less price fluctuation, and “brick” REITs, which invest in physical properties and may suffer from vacancy (emptying) of them.

“I believe that Fiagro that invests in CRA will be for a more general, retail shareholder. What will you invest in equity, in land development, it will be for the most qualified investor”, assessed the manager. The increase in exports of agricultural products and the appreciation of commodities are other points that should make this category of investments attractive, assessed Guilherme Grahl, from Valora Gestão de Investimentos.

Monthly income?

Despite the opportunities, the complexity of the agro sector can mean that these funds do not pay monthly dividends, a characteristic that pleases investors in real estate funds. This is because the products are not harvested and sold on a monthly basis – in properties that are part of a FII and are rented, payments are made every month.

“This is going to be a difficulty for the Fiagro funds, as it was for the infrastructure funds,” said Prado, from Riza.

Access to resources

Funds aimed at agricultural assets should also allow a greater volume of resources to finance agricultural chains and access to lower costs, but producers will have to become professional if they want to access this “pocket”.

“Fiagro is a tool for reducing information asymmetry. It is a tool for the professionalization of companies that will reduce costs throughout the chain”, said André Guillaumon, CEO of Brasil Agro, during the panel “The opportunity for the agribusiness sector in Brazil”.

For Guillaumon, the growth of agribusiness leads to the need for greater governance. In this case, Fiagro will contribute to reducing information asymmetry and this tends to contribute to reducing the cost of financing. “It is a great appeal for professionalization and we are going to experience this in the coming years”, added the executive.

Rodrigo Penna, CFO of Jalles Machado, a company in the sugar-energy sector, explains that the risks inherent to the sector keep investors away, but that this can be avoided with better governance practices. “In this framework, governance is even more important. It takes risk management. This is an evolution for companies, which need to deal with climate risks and price fluctuations,” he said.

As an example, he mentioned the irrigation system used by Jalles Machado, which helped to reduce the effects of climatic risks in the company’s sugarcane planting. “One way to improve is governance, manage risk to have more people in the agribusiness,” explained Pena.

Agribusiness accounts for 26.6% of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and continues to grow. To handle this expansion, it is estimated that this sector will need at least R$600 billion in credit per year. Most of it comes from the Safra Plan, which for the period 2021/22 is R$ 251.22 billion. The remainder is financed by banks and, to a lesser extent, by the capital market.

Sebastian Popik, founder of private equity Aqua Capital, recalls that the diversification of funding sources is necessary to meet the demands imposed on the sector. He recalls that industrial production will need more and more technology and greater productivity, whether to meet the demand for food from regions like Asia or the search for healthier foods.

